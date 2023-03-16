English Finnish

NoHo Partners Plc’s Board of Directors changes its dividend distribution proposal making possible an earlier payment of the dividend’s second instalment

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc has decided to change its proposal to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 April 2023, published in the Financial Statements Release on 16 February 2023. According to the new proposal, the Board of Directors would be authorised to later decide, according to its discretion, the record and payment date for the second instalment of the dividend, however in such a way that the second instalment is paid no later than by 20 October 2023 with a record date five weekdays prior to payment date.

The new dividend distribution proposal (change in bold):

NoHo Partners Plc’s Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting convening on 19 April 2023 that, based on the adopted balance sheet of the financial period ending on 31 December 2022, a dividend of EUR 0.40 (0.00) per share will be paid at the time of dividend payment on shares owned by external shareholders.

The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend be paid in two (2) instalments, such that the first instalment of EUR 0.20 per share is paid on 24 May 2023 to shareholders who have been recorded in the company’s shareholder list maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy by the record date of 11 May 2023. The Board of Directors proposes that it be authorised to later decide, according to its discretion, the record and payment date for the second instalment of the dividend, however in such a way that the second instalment is paid no later than by 20 October 2023 with a record date five weekdays prior to payment date.

Previous proposal to distribute dividends (published 16 February 2023):

NoHo Partners Plc’s Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting convening on 19 April 2023 that, based on the adopted balance sheet of the financial period ending on 31 December 2022, a dividend of EUR 0.40 (0.00) per share will be paid at the time of dividend payment on shares owned by external shareholders.

The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend be paid in two (2) instalments, such that the first instalment of EUR 0.20 per share is paid on 24 May 2023 to shareholders who have been recorded in the company’s shareholder list maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy by the record date of 11 May 2023. The second instalment of EUR 0.20 per share is paid on 20 October 2023 to shareholders who have been recorded in the company’s shareholder list maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy by the record date of 13 October 2023. The Board of Directors proposes that it be authorised to decide, if necessary, a new dividend payment record date and payment date for the second instalment of the dividend payment, if the rules or regulations of the Finnish book-entry system change or otherwise require it.

