Proactive Security Market To Hit USD 87.2 Billion at a 15.80% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Proactive Security Market By Component, Services, Organization Size, Vertical, Region”. The global proactive security market will touch USD 87.2 billion at a 15.80% CAGR by 2030, as per the latest Market Research Future report.

Drivers

Growing Penetration of Cloud Technology to Boost Market Growth

The necessity for proactive security will rise as cloud technology is increasingly used. Identity verification services delivered via the cloud help businesses cut expenses while enhancing operational awareness. Businesses are digitizing as a result of technological advancements, and strict rules like GDPR, PCI DSS, & others are being implemented to safeguard IT systems against hacker assaults and data breaches. Enterprises are implementing efficient security solutions as a result of these rules and compliances, and the market will grow quickly.

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption by SMEs to offer Robust Opportunities

Given their significant sensitivity to internal and external data breaches, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are driving the largest demand in the industry. Organizations are able to protect vital information from data breaches by using proactive security solutions.

Restraints and Challenges

High Implementation Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high implementation cost, unavailability of skilled experts, and budgetary issues may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Proactive Security Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 87.2 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 15.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rise in the adoption of proactive security services among SMEs and large enterprises and growing adoption of cloud-based security solutions are the key drivers for the growth of the proactive security market in Asia-Pacific.

Market Segmentation

The global proactive security market is bifurcated based on vertical, organization size, and complex.

By component, risk & vulnerability management will lead the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, large enterprise will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, BFSI will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

Even though governments have implemented lockdowns to stop the virus's spread, businesses have started allowing employees to work from home, which has increased internet usage across all sectors and increased the amount of data uploaded online, making it more vulnerable to data breaches. As a result, businesses are investing in the proactive security solutions in order to stop threats before they happen, which is expected to drive the proactive security market in the future.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Proactive Security Market

Due to strategic shifts made by businesses towards the proactive security solutions as a result of the growing sophistication of cyberattacks, North America held the largest market share. Due to important firms' early use of cybersecurity solutions & initiatives in the form of collaborations with other technological providers for product improvement, the US now dominates the market in North America.

The market is expanding due to increased security breach and attack prevention. With businesses needing to safeguard their data from sophisticated cyberattacks & maintain compliance with regional legislation and standards, North America is anticipated to be the market with the largest size. Also, the US is home to the majority of the major industry participants, which is likely to contribute to the market.

The region's proactive security market is anticipated to be driven by enterprises' growing requirement to defend their data against sophisticated cyber-attacks and comply with strict governmental laws. With security analytics, security orchestration, security monitoring, AMP, attack simulation, & risk & vulnerability management, security companies all around the North American region are providing proactive security solutions.

Organizations have raised their IT security investments to safeguard against cutting-edge attacks as the occurrence of security breaches has significantly grown over the previous five years. Also, the increasing use of cloud-based services and solutions by businesses is anticipated to present considerable development prospects, driving up demand for proactive security solutions across North America during the projection period. Due to technological improvements, a growth in the demand for data protection from cyber-attacks, and the requirement to follow rules and regulations, North America is anticipated to hold the biggest market share over the projection period.

Major service providers too are also located in this area. The proactive security market is anticipated to be driven by the increased necessity for businesses to secure their data from all types of sophisticated & advanced cyber-attacks as well as strict regulatory restrictions.

Europe to Have Favorable Growth in Proactive Security Market

Due to the increasing pressure on businesses to protect customer data and adhere to strict rules, Europe is predicted to be the second-biggest market over the review period. Due to the rapid deployment of the proactive security to counter the rising number of assaulting strategies, the proactive security industry in Europe has been assessed to be the second largest. The regional market is significantly boosted by the growing requirement to manage stringent rules and compliances, as well as by the rising usage of the IoT, BYOD, and smart mobile devices.

Industry Updates

March 2023- In order to provide consumers with improved breach prevention, ThreatBlockr & Engaged Security Partners launched a cooperation that focuses on "left of boom" security. ThreatBlockr's software is used by Engaged Security Partners to handle threat intelligence and incorporate it into the network. Together, the customers of Engaged Security Partners will gain from the blocking of harmful traffic, less human error, transformation of staff into threat hunters, and development of a solid first & last line of defense. Threat Blockr is thrilled to collaborate with Engaged Security Partners for offering their customers a proactive solution and keep up monitoring, managing, and blocking every threat.



