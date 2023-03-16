TAAT® Subsidiary Beyond Alternatives Begins Producing Second Batch of Jayvees Edibles

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Beyond Alternatives LLC (“Beyond Alternatives”) has commenced production of the second commercial batch of edibles under the Jayvees brand. In a press release dated February 6, 2023 , the Company announced that Beyond Alternatives would be launching Jayvees at the CHAMPS trade show being held in Las Vegas that same week. Jayvees was also featured in Beyond Alternatives’ exhibits at other B2B events such as Total Product Expo (TPE) and ASD Market Week , garnering overwhelmingly positive responses from attendees. Retailers of Jayvees edibles have reported that adult consumers often purchase several units of the product at a given time (approximately ten single-serving units per transaction on average). As of this writing, products under the Jayvees brand are sold in eleven U.S. states as well as in Puerto Rico.



Beyond Alternatives’ initial supply of Jayvees edibles was completely sold out approximately 14 days after becoming available for purchasing on a wholesale basis. The second batch, which will be approximately 13% larger than the first batch, is expected to be ready to ship later this month, with four wholesale pre-orders already confirmed.





Beyond Alternatives has started producing its second commercial batch of Jayvees edibles, which are pictured above as part of a display at a trade show exhibit.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “We are excited about the early-stage success of Jayvees, as we expand our footprint in the CPG space throughout the United States. Retailers seem to be further embracing edibles and other similar product offerings in 2023, and it is apparent that the Jayvees brand is resonating with adult consumers at the retail level, which is driving enough demand for us to begin manufacturing a second batch so promptly after the first.”

Pat Bell, President of TAAT® wholesale subsidiary ADCO Distributors, Inc. (“ADCO”), commented, “Although ADCO’s business is primarily in legacy convenience categories such as tobacco and confection, we have been scaling up our range of alternative products such as edibles. Our retail accounts have reported that adult consumers are purchasing approximately ten units of Jayvees at a time in-store, and we have had to be diligent about keeping up with demand to make sure they’re kept in stock. The Peanut Butter variety of Jayvees edibles is the best seller, and we are excited for the second batch to be ready to ship so that we can continue supplying Jayvees to our accounts.”

