Proteomics Market Is Estimated To Grow By USD 103.8 Billion By 2032 | North America to Account for 45% Revenue Share

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global proteomics market was worth USD 26.8 billion in 2022 and will reach USD 103.8 billion by 2032. This market is anticipated to see the highest CAGR of 14.9% between 2023 and 2032. Proteomics is the broad term for the study of proteomics. A proteome is a group of proteins produced by a living organism. Proteomics is used to look into the expression of proteins, their rate of degradation, descriptions of proteins, and modifications of proteins.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Proteomics Market sample report at https://market.us/report/proteomics-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By type , the reagent and consumables category is the most lucrative and generates the largest share of revenue in the global proteomics market.

, the reagent and consumables category is the most lucrative and generates the largest share of revenue in the global proteomics market. By technology , the protein microarray segment is expected to account for the largest proteomics market share.

, the protein microarray segment is expected to account for the largest proteomics market share. By application , the clinical diagnostic segment had the largest share over the projection period.

, the clinical diagnostic segment had the largest share over the projection period. By end-user , the pharmaceutical companies segment had a significant market share.

, the pharmaceutical companies segment had a significant market share. North America dominated the sector with a 45.0% revenue share.

Factors affecting the growth of the proteomics market industry

Increased investments in R&D in proteomics: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States contributed US$ 37 billion to biomedical research. This grant was intended to support life sciences research to understand the fundamental mechanisms by which diseases occur and to identify biomarkers that indicate the presence of disease or the gene(s) or protein(s) that cause the disease.

A surge in the prevalence of cancer and other diseases: The increasing incidence of cancer and other disorders is another crucial factor for the global proteomics market. The continuing proteomics research can assist medical specialists in identifying how proteins respond in a highly dynamic environment, such as cancer patients.

Technical advancements: The advancement of advanced tools that increase the productivity, throughput, and speed of biological research, such as 2-D electrophoresis protein analyzers, would further boost market expansion.

Collaborations and partnerships among major companies: Symphogen and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. developed verified platform methods for the rapid characterization and quality control of complex therapeutic proteins.

To understand how Proteomics Market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/proteomics-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Proteomics Market

Artificial intelligence in proteomics is a well-known trend that is quickly gaining traction. Proteomics applications of artificial intelligence are already reshaping the field of drug development. It is crucial to take into account how and why particular proteins interact when creating novel medications, digesting cell biology, and figuring out whether a treatment will have therapeutic or harmful effects.

Other market trends, such as the rise in drug discovery, emerging technologies, the increasing significance of Nano proteomics, and new applications based on the advancement of proteomic technology, are accelerating the expansion of the proteome market over the forecast period.

Market Growth

The increased incidence of target diseases and surge in demand for personalized medications as well as enhanced diagnostics in the treatment of targeted diseases are vital factors boosting industry growth. A growing emphasis on the use of products in medication creation, biomarker research, and clinical diagnostics for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases will also support the development of the industry. The protein research being done to treat COVID-19 patients is another factor favoring market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America, which generated the most considerable revenue of 45% over the projection period, dominated this industry. The rise of omics research, the necessity for high-quality data reproducibility tools, and a focus on developing personalized treatments are all contributing factors. The alliances and cooperation of significant regional enterprises also contribute to the market's growth. One such example is the collaboration between Symphogen and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to develop accepted platform methods for the streamlined characterization and quality monitoring of complex therapeutic proteins.

The Asia-Pacific region will grow fastest between 2022 and 2038 due to factors such as outsourcing proteomics-based projects, public and private funding for proteomics research and development, favorable government regulations, rising target disease prevalence due to rising proteomics adoption, and an aging population. For instance, the University of Hyderabad received a million-dollar grant from the Department of Biotechnology of the Indian Government in November to study the tomato proteome. Government programs to fund proteomics research are what is driving the Asian-Pacific market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players such as Illumina Inc., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corporation, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA., and Other Key Players.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert, or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 26.8 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 103.8 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 14.9% North America Revenue Share 45.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Proteomics research and development and a surge in demand for personalized medications are expanding, fueling this market's further expansion. The market is expected to rise due to increased research activities in the healthcare sector and rising demand for better healthcare infrastructure.

The rising incidence of cancer and other disorders is another critical factor for the global proteomics market. The ongoing proteomics research can aid medical professionals in comprehending how proteins behave in a highly dynamic environment, such as in cancer patients. The study of proteomics has made it possible to collect essential data in the form of biomarkers.

Market Restraints

Stringent government regulations, high medical device costs, a shortage of qualified researchers, increased research and development costs, and a lack of knowledge about the use of proteomics in developed countries are anticipated to limit the growth of the global proteome market to a lesser extent.

Since proteomics research is mainly based on trial and error, it is challenging to enter the field before being ready to invest a sizeable amount of capital in the tools needed to carry out the procedures and the related risk of failure.

Market Opportunities

This market offers several growth opportunities. It is a relatively new technology that has demonstrated significant advancement. Throughout the projection period, the science of Nano proteomics, which integrates proteomics and nanotechnology, is anticipated to impact market growth significantly. Furthermore, research into the role that proteins play in the development and aggravation of the COVID-19 virus in the body can give researchers vital new information and aid in creating novel COVID-19 therapeutic methods.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase Premium Proteomics Market Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=96756

Report Segmentation of the Proteomics Market

Type Insight

This market is segmented into reagents, services, instruments, and consumables based on types. The reagent and consumables category, out of these, holds the largest revenue share in the global proteomics market. The need for reagents and consumables will increase as a result of the extensive use of chemicals, kits, strips, and other reagents and consumables for analyzing various biological samples in research labs, academic institutions, and other institutions. Proteomics market expansion will be supported by technical advancements in advanced instruments, including 2 d electrophoresis protein analyzers that speed up and enhance the effectiveness of biological research.

Technology Insight

Based on technology, the market is divided into spectroscopy, x-ray crystallography, and protein microarray instruments. The protein microarray segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in proteomics over the forecast period. Based on the type of instrument, many results can be obtained from a small sample. Also advantageous are label-free identification, complete direct quantification, and complete protein imprinting. The identification and successful isolation of changed proteins in a complex structure are expected to drive the fastest growth in protein fractionation in the future.

Application Insight

Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostic, disease diagnostic, and others. Clinical diagnosis is further divided into neurological disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases categories. The clinical diagnostic market had the greatest share due to an improved understanding of protein expression structure for medication development and disease. The market for drug discovery is expected to expand at the highest CAGR due to the ongoing research for effective methods of delivering improved medications.

End-User Insight

Based on end-user, this market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories. The segment of pharmaceutical companies held a sizable market share over the forecast period. The rise in funding for genomes and proteomics research and the outsourcing of research activities to various pharmaceutical firms can determine the size of this market.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast Proteomics Market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/proteomics-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Reagent

Services

Instruments

Consumables

Based on Technology

Spectroscopy

X-Ray Crystallography

Protein Microarray Instruments

Based on Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostic

Disease Diagnosis

Other Applications

Based On End- User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Other End- Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include,

Recent Development of the Proteomics Market

Bruker Corporation introduced the new nano Elute 2 nano-LC, MetaboScape, and TASQ software in August 2022 to promote the study of protein-protein interaction and metaproteomics applications. These products also support fluxomics and the most recent developments in PaSER intelligent acquisition.

to promote the study of protein-protein interaction and metaproteomics applications. These products also support fluxomics and the most recent developments in PaSER intelligent acquisition. Thermo Fischer Scientific, a leader in scientific services, and Protein Metrics, a creator of top-notch software tools for protein characterization, collaborated in March 2001 to provide advanced mass spectrometry data processing and analysis capabilities to drive innovation across the biopharmaceutical and proteomics applications, from research and development quality control.

Browse More Related Reports:

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-us/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/market.usreports/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Markets_us

Our Blog: