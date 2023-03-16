Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market Size Worth US$ 19.8 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market was valued at US$ 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 19.8 billion by 2030.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) causes the body to lose kidney function, leading to kidney failure gradually. Chronic kidney disorders harm renal function by accumulating a high quantity of fluid, electrolytes, and wastes in the body. Anorexia, loss of appetite, trouble sleeping, vomiting, itchiness, exhaustion, weakness, high blood pressure, shortness of breath, chest pain, and other symptoms are some of the signs and symptoms of chronic kidney disease. With time, these symptoms worsen and may eventually cause end-stage kidney failure, necessitating either dialysis or a kidney transplant for the patient.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 13.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 19.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Drug Class, Route of Administration, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

Major reasons, including the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease among patients worldwide, fuel the global chronic kidney disease market growth. The desire for novel treatments to enhance patients' quality of life is rising as the prevalence of chronic renal disease rises. The number of Americans with chronic kidney disease is anticipated to be over 37 million, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019. Also, the market is primarily driven by the growing elderly population because this group of people over 60 is more likely to have chronic renal disorders than younger people. Thus, increased research and development efforts in creating medications for the chronic renal disease are projected to fuel the market expansion. Yet, significant obstacles are preventing the global market for drugs to treat chronic kidney disease from expanding. The global market faces significant challenges, including the growing penetration of generic medications. Also, a lack of patient compliance in some nations is anticipated to restrain the expansion of the global market for drugs treating chronic kidney disease.

The global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market is analyzed from four perspectives: Drug Class, Route of Administration, End-user, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on the drug classes, the global chronic kidney diseases market is segmented into:

ACE Inhibitors

Angiotensin-II Receptor Blockers

Beta-Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Diuretics

Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents (Esas)

Others

The calcium channel blockers segment accounted for the largest revenue share for the global chronic kidney disease drugs market in 2021. Calcium channel blockers are utilized to treat hypertension. They function by keeping calcium out of the arteries and heart cells. Drugs that inhibit calcium channel blockers (CCBs) are among the potential antihypertensive drug classes currently available for chronic kidney disease clinical management. They effectively and safely reduce high blood pressure and accomplish the recommended blood pressure benchmarks with a good tolerability profile. Over time, calcium channel blockers have become one of the most popular groups of antihypertensive drugs due to their efficiency in regulating blood pressure levels, good tolerability, and solid evidence of lessening the cardiovascular and renal effects of hypertension.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global chronic kidney disease drugs market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global chronic kidney disease drugs market in 2021. During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to hold a major market share for chronic kidney disorders. Rising rates of chronic renal disease, a developed healthcare system, high health spending, and technologically sophisticated diagnostic procedures are the main drivers of market expansion. The primary driver fueling market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic renal disorders in the population. For instance, the American Kidney Fund reported in February 2022 that an estimated 37 million people suffer from kidney disease.

The region of Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest revenue growth for the global chronic kidney disease drugs market owing to an increase in the accessibility of healthcare facilities and treatments, a rise in kidney disease rates, an intensification in governmental and private sector investment in the pharmaceutical industry, and the entry of international companies.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Key companies operating the global chronic kidney disease drugs market are:

AstraZeneca plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

AbbVie Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc.

Novo Nordisk AS

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE (CKD) DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS ACE Inhibitors Angiotensin-II Receptor Blockers Beta-Blockers Calcium Channel Blockers Diuretics Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents (ESAs) Others

TOC Continued…

