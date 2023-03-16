English French

Nanterre, 16 March 2023

VINCI Airports - Release of London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01% subsidiary of VINCI Airports, today released its full year 2022 results, including the compliance certificate as of 31 December 2022 (which sets out the level of the financial covenants associated with the financial structure of Gatwick Funding Limited).

The documents released can be found on the website of the company:

https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/about-gatwick/investor-relations

