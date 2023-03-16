Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

16.3.2023 kl. 10.00 EET

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market



The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has filed an application for the admission of the below-mentioned securities to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 1/2023

ISIN code: FI4000549548

Issue amount: EUR 250,000,000

The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website

https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-securities-documentation

For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505