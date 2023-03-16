Corrections to Final Terms - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Corrections to Final Terms

Final Terms of the following bonds published on 13 September 2022 and 7 February respectively have been updated.

DK0009539975: Section 20 (Interest Rate Spread) has been updated from ”Fixed at Auction” to ”0.30% p.a.”.

DK0009542177: Section 18 (Interest Rate Floor/Interest Rate Cap) has been updated from ”Interest rate cap to be set and announced before auction” to ”Interest Rate Cap 6.0%”.

DK0009542250: Section 18 (Interest Rate Floor/Interest Rate Cap) has been updated from ”Interest rate cap to be set and announced before auction” to ”Interest Rate Cap 6.0%”.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Questions can be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, phone +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, phone +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment