Get the expert take on the African tax landscape at IBFD’s Masterclass

AMSTERDAM, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

IBFD will host the Masterclass: Tax Structuring in Africa – Selected Critical Issues, on 22-23 May 2023 in Arusha, Tanzania for African tax practitioners. This advanced-level training will provide participants with a platform to learn, share and debate the most pressing issues in international taxation.

African tax professionals such as tax managers and directors, in-house tax and accounting specialists in commerce and industry, practitioners in tax advisory firms, and government officials, will gain a deeper and practical understanding of the most important topics in international taxation, from a unique African perspective.

Which topics will the Masterclass programme cover?

Current Issues in International Taxation and Transfer Pricing from Around the Globe – Impact on African Inbound and Outbound Investments

Tax Treaty Policy in Africa: Impact of Treaty Anti-Avoidance Rules

Artificial Avoidance of Permanent Establishments: Experience from Around the Globe and Potential Lessons for Africa

Cross-Border Business Activities in Africa – Cross-Border Services and Withholding Tax Structuring

Find out more and benefit from the early-bird discount!

For more details on the programme objectives, course content, structure, trainers and to benefit from the 10% early-bird discount ending 20 March, visit https://www.ibfd.org/events/ibfd-masterclass-tax-structuring-africa-selected-critical-issues.

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10031abf-1cae-4f2c-98ba-32a73ce8caae