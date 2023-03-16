Global Aesthetic Injectables Market Size To Grow USD 37.5 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 9.34%

New York, United States , March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aesthetic Injectables Market Size is to Grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2021 to USD 37.5 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.34% during the forecast period. The concentration of prominent industry leaders such as Allergan, Sinclair Pharma, and Galderma with a wide-ranging injectable fillers diversification treating a wide variety of dermatological indications such as wrinkles, pigmentation, lip plumping, scars, restoring facial fullness, and bolstering facial size and shape is expected to stimulate demand for aesthetic injectable market and thus elevate industry growth.

A rise in social media penetration increased efficacy and approvals for facial injectables, and an increased potential among the demographic to remain aesthetically appealing and young are projected to boost the market during the forecasting period. As their ideas about health, attractiveness, and good aging grow, consumers are becoming more conscious of and appreciative of aesthetics. As a result, demand has increased from new patient groups such as men and Generation Y. Furthermore, while males remain a minority of consumers in most countries, the proportion of men who use cosmetic treatments is rising, specifically in the United States and Europe, as well as within wealthier social groupings.

Upcoming developments, including such bio-stimulators and silk-based technological advances, are additionally on the agenda. In accordance with the survey, healthcare professionals are eager to deploy such technology in the coming years. Even though, the increased supply of filler treatments has increased significantly over the years, owing primarily to a desire for a more appealing look and the advent of novel fillers.

Global Aesthetic Injectables Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin, Polylactic Acid, Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA), Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Fat Injections, Others), By Application (Facelift, Facial Line Correction, Acne Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Reduction, Lip Enhancement, Lipoatrophy Treatment, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

The hyaluronic acid segment dominated the market with the largest share over the forecast period.

Based on type, the Global Aesthetic Injectables Market is segmented into collagen, hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin, polylactic acid, polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres, calcium hydroxylapatite, fat injections, and others. Because of the widespread use of these fillers and their widespread adoption, the hyaluronic acid sector dominated the market with the largest share.

The wrinkle reduction segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the Global Aesthetic Injectables Market is segmented into a facelift, facial line correction, acne scar treatment, wrinkle reduction, lip enhancement, lipoatrophy treatment, and others. Among these, the regenerative segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The segments development can be attributed to competitive product introductions in these segments, in addition to lucrative investment initiatives to manufacture distinctive things in this domain.

The dermatology & cosmetic clinics segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of 45% over the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Global Aesthetic Injectables Market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, dermatology & cosmetic clinics, and others. Among these, the dermatology & cosmetic clinics segment dominates the market with the largest market share of 45% over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share of 54%.

Given factors such as increased knowledge and understanding of aesthetic surgical procedures, technological advancements in cosmetic procedures, the availability of major market participants, and an aging population, North America is expected to remain the industry's leading region during the forecast period, with a 54% market share. Asia Pacific is predicted to expand the quickest during the projection period. China, India, Australia, and South Korea are among the growing countries that are fuelling the expansion of the Asia Pacific aesthetics injectables market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aesthetic Injectables Market include USWM, LLC, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Sinclair Pharma, Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.), Merz Pharma, BIOPLUS CO., LTD., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, GALDERMA, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Nestle Skin Health, SciVision Biotech Inc., Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Ltd., Suneva Medical, Inc., Teoxane SA, Huadong Medicine Co Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Pharmaceuticals, Medytox Inc., and among others.

