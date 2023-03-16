Industrial Coatings Market to hit USD 120.21 Bn by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.9 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a leading global Material & Chemical research firm, that delivers data and analysis at the global, regional and country levels has published an Industrial Coatings Market report. The domain expert has analyzed the Industrial Coatings Market at a regional and global level. The total market opportunity for Industrial Coatings was USD 88.51 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 3.9 percent CAGR through the forecast period to reach USD 120.21 Bn by 2029.



Industrial Coatings Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 88.51 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 120.21 Bn. CAGR 3.9 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Resin, Type and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides deep insights into the Industrial Coatings Market, covering all the major aspects. The report includes market analysis at local, regional and global levels with all key players across the world along with their profiles and strategic perspective. To understand the underlying factors influencing the Industrial Coatings Market, the report focuses on the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Industrial Coatings industry. The report aids new entrants to get a picture of future opportunities in the market.

For the competitive analysis, the list of key Industrial Coatings Market players with new entrants is included in the report. It also includes revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancements adopted, social media presence, fierce marketing strategies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances. A detailed analysis provided in the report aids stakeholders, entrepreneurs, new entrants, investors, researchers, market players and followers for an easy comparison of various elements of the market, presenting future outlook with expected trends and risks in the Industrial Coatings Market.

The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the global and regional Industrial Coatings Market size. The information for the report was gathered and analyzed by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary. The primary research method includes administering questionnaires, surveys and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Secondary sources include official databases of various organizations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual or financial reports , releases of product manufacturers and suppliers, and paid or free databases. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Industrial Coatings Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Industrial Coatings Market

Industrial Coatings Market Overview

Industrial coatings offer a number of benefits such as high flexibility, block capacity, climate protection, waterproofing and resistance to pollution. As a result, the industrial walls are used to protect floors, walls and roofs against the strong wind, excessive rain and snowfall. The growth of the automotive industry is expected to drive the industrial coatings market growth over the forecast period.

Industrial Coatings Market Dynamics

Industrial coatings is majorly used on lightweight vehicles (LCVs) and passenger cars. During the forecast period, the increasing automotive production and sales are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the industrial coatings market. The industrial coatings market is also witnessing growth by the increasing demand for eco-friendly coatings. The availability of substitutes in the market and fluctuation in the cost of raw materials are expected to hamper the growth of the industrial coatings market during the forecast period.

Industrial Coatings Market Regional Insights

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global Industrial Coatings Market with a CAGR of 3.9 percent. The regional market is expected to hold the largest market share in the future. Developing countries such as China, Japan and India are the major contributors to the regional Industrial Coatings Market growth due to the low production costs and high domestic demand.

The global Industrial Coatings Market in the Europe region is also expected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing product demand from various end-use industries.

Industrial Coatings Market Segmentation

By Resin

Polyurethane

Fluoropolymers

Polyester

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Others



The Acrylic resin segment is expected to hold the largest Industrial Coatings Market share of 38 percent by the end of the forecast period. This market growth is expected due to its wide utilization and acceptance in structural steel, industrial site, construction equipment, pipes, heavy casting, metal coating, consumer appliances, automotive and other applications.

By Type

High Solids

Solvent

Powder

Water

The Powder type segment is expected to grow rapidly at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The powder-type coating is a dry finishing procedure that includes electrostatically charging finely ground pigment, resin particles and spraying them onto electrically grounded components.

By End-Users

Automotive OEM

General Industrial

Construction

Marine

Aerospace

Wood

Packaging

Others

The Automotive OEM segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of the segment is because industrial coatings help automobiles protect against scratches, chemicals and the environment.

Industrial Coatings Market Key Competitors include:

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Weilburger Coatings GmbH

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

Noroo Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd

RPM International Inc

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Teknos Group

Tikkurila OYJ

BASF SE

Valspar

Jotun

The Chemours Company

KCC Corporation



Key questions answered in the Industrial Coatings Market are:

What is industrial coating?

What are the global trends in the Industrial Coatings Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Industrial Coatings Market?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Industrial Coatings Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Industrial Coatings Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Industrial Coatings Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Industrial Coatings Market?

What are the major challenges that the Industrial Coatings Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Industrial Coatings Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Resin, Type, End-Users and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

