Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Report 2023-2028: Increase in Focus on Animal Health to Prevent Disease Outbreaks Fuels Growth

The Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is estimated to be USD 6.03 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.39 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.83%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in the Consumption of Animal-Based Products

Shift of the Livestock Industry from Being an Unorganized Sector to an Organized One

Increase in Focus on Animal Health to Prevent Disease Outbreaks

Restraints

International Quality Standards and Regulations for Probiotics in Animal Feed Products

Opportunities

Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Feed Industry

Ban on the Use of AGPs in Animal Feed

Implementation of Innovative Animal Husbandry Practices to Improve the Quality of Meat

Challenges

High R&D Costs for Developing New Probiotic Strains



Market Segmentations



The Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is segmented based on Source, Animals, Form, Function, and Geography.

By Source, the market is classified into Bacteria and Yeast & Fungi.

By Animals, the market is classified into Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Pets, and Others.

By Form, the market is classified into Dry and Liquid.

By Function, the market is classified into Nutrition, Gut Health, Yield, Immunity, and Productivity.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Lesaffre, Lallemand Inc., Panacea, Rubinum S.a., Unique Biotech Ltd, Mystical Biotech, Calpis Co. Ltd., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Source



7 Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Animals



8 Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Form



9 Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Function



10 Americas' Probiotics in Animal Feed Market



11 Europe's Probiotics in Animal Feed Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Probiotics in Animal Feed Market



13 APAC's Probiotics in Animal Feed Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ADM

Agrihealth

Alltech

Anzyme Biologics Pvt. Ltd.

Arm & Hammer Animal Nutrition (Church & Dwight Co. Inc.)

Calpis Co. Ltd.

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

DSM Nutritional Products Ag

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries Ag

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Mystical Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Novozymes AS

Orffa International Holding BV

Panacea Scientific

Provita Eurotech Ltd.

Rubinum SA

Unique Biotech Ltd.

