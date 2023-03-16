Human Capital Management Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Capital Management Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Industry Vertical, By Enterprise Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The human capital management market size was valued at $21.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $51.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.

With HCM solutions, businesses can make smarter and faster decisions, deliver a best-in-class employee experience, and leverage embedded cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots to automate workflows, improve efficiency, and engage quickly.



Rise in adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions, increase in automation of HR process, and increase in demand for unified HCM solutions are the factors propelling the growth of the global human capital management market during the forecast period. Moreover, simplification of HR operations has positively impacted the need for human capital management industry.

However, data security and privacy concerns related to cloud deployment is anticipated to hamper the human capital management market during the forecast period. On the contrary, technological advancements such as AI, ML, and RPA in HCM solutions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the human capital management market forecast.



On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the overall human capital management market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the need of automated HCM solutions for smooth functioning of HR operations in large enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth owing to growth in technological advancements of SMEs, which is anticipated to grow in the coming years and is expected to further fuel the global human capital management market growth.



Region wise, the HCM market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its higher expenditure on technological solutions However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth in number of startups and the expanding business sector of the region, which is expected to fuel the growth of the human capital management industry in the region during the forecast period.



Key Market Segments

By Industry Vertical

IT and Telecom

Retail and E-commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Component

Solution

Solution Type

Core HR Solutions

Recruitment Solutions

Workforce Management Solutions

Payroll and Compensation Solutions

Others

Service

Service Type

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The key players profiled in the human capital management market analysis are ADP, INC., Cornerstone, Epicore Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, INFOR, Workday, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sumtotal Systems, LLC, and UKG, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.





