Telesis Bio to Present at Festival of Biologics Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced Daniel Gibson, Ph.D., CTO and Co-founder of Telesis Bio will present “Building Biology Overnight: Eliminating Synthesis Bottlenecks with Hands-free Automated Synthetic Biology Solutions” at the upcoming Festival of Biologics conference on March 21, 2023.



In this presentation Dr. Gibson will discuss Telesis Bio’s solutions to remove workflow bottlenecks and accelerate lead discovery. The discussion will include the award winning BioXp® platform that enables hands-free overnight synthesis of lead candidates, and a new generation of enzymatic DNA synthesis, SOLA (short oligonucleotide ligation assembly), which delivers robust and reproducible oligo synthesis on demand.

Telesis Bio’s unique SOLA approach addresses many of the challenges facing existing EDS methods related to build length, cost, fidelity, and scalability into synthetic biology workflows. Unlike alternative technologies that employ terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase (TdT), which incorporates one DNA letter at a time, the streamlined SOLA process generates high-quality synthetic DNA from a universal, pre-manufactured library of short DNA oligos.

“The short oligos provide the building blocks needed to efficiently assemble complex synthetic genes and mRNA templates using Telesis Bio’s industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method on the automated BioXp system.” Said Daniel Gibson, Ph.D., CTO and Co-founder of Telesis Bio. “Together, the SOLA technology and BioXp system have the potential to significantly reduce timelines for constructing synthetic DNA, RNA, and proteins for numerous downstream applications including vaccine development, therapeutics development, diagnostics, precision medicine, and DNA data storage.”

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

