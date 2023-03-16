InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses TinOne Resources’ Expansion of Lithium Mineralization Zone at Aberfoyle Project in Tasmania, Reporting Samples as high as 1.14% Li2O

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV:TORC) (OTCQB:TORCF) (FSE:57Z0), focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio of projects in Australia, has expanded its recent lithium discovery. The company’s portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects are located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia.



The company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania, including Rattler Range, Great Pyramid and the 100%-owned 9,600-hectare Aberfoyle Project, which consists of two separate blocks.

The Aberfoyle project area straddles the boundary between the Silurian to Devonian Mathinna Supergroup sedimentary rocks and the Devonian Ben Lomond Granite. The historic Aberfoyle (tin) and Storeys Creek (tin-tungsten) mines as well as other vein systems are hosted in the sedimentary rocks and occur as strike extensive systems of sheeted and stockwork veining. Elevated lithium has not previously been reported from the project area.

In February, the company announced that during exploration programs for tin across the Aberfoyle project, geologists sampling mica altered granite discovered lithium, including 5 samples with elevated lithium values of 0.1% Li2O or above with a maximum of 0.57% Li2O. A further 43 rock samples were recently collected in the same area over an area of approximately 1 square kilometre at the Dead Pig and Guinea Pig prospects, which have confirmed the earlier discovery of lithium-bearing rocks.

This new round of sampling returned eleven samples with Li2O greater than 0.50% and a maximum value of 1.14% Li 2 O.

Sampling to date has defined an area of approximately 12 hectares within which the >0.20% Li 2 O samples occur. Preliminary interpretations indicate that the higher-grade mineralization occurs in NNW-trending parallel zones which to date have been defined up to 250 m in strike length. Further work is required to better define the surface morphology of the mineralization and the width of mineralized zones.

TinOne’s field team continues to undertake geological mapping and additional systematic and targeted rock sampling in the areas identified to-date and in other areas of similar altered granite known from historic records. In order to define the extent of anomalous lithium within soils derived from the granite host, soil sampling in these areas has been completed for a large part of EL27/2004, with first results expected imminently.

The company also plans a program of mapping and sampling on the southern outlier part of EL27/2004 at Royal George. This part of the tenement covers an area around the historic Royal George tin mine and is hosted by a similar tin granite to the Dead Pig area, and as such, the area is considered highly prospective for both lithium and tin. There has been no effective on-ground exploration in this area for approximately four decades.

