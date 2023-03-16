Nozomi Networks Added to the Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Approved Product List

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks , the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced its product line has been added to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program’s approved product list (APL).



The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) CDM Program dynamically fortifies the cybersecurity of civilian government networks and systems with real-time risk monitoring and defense. The CDM program provides cybersecurity tools, integration services, and dashboards to participating federal agencies to support them in improving their respective security posture.

Nozomi Networks’ products align perfectly with the CDM program’s goals by delivering exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for critical infrastructure environments. Nozomi Networks solutions help reduce the threat surface, speed response, and streamline reporting. CDM-approved products include:

Vantage , the industry’s first SaaS-based security and visibility platform for dynamic OT & IoT networks

, the industry’s first SaaS-based security and visibility platform for dynamic OT & IoT networks Guardian , sensors that make it possible to see, secure and monitor all ICS, OT, IoT, IT, edge and cloud assets

, sensors that make it possible to see, secure and monitor all ICS, OT, IoT, IT, edge and cloud assets Threat and Asset Intelligence Services, which provide continuous updates on emerging threats and new asset vulnerabilities for strong security and response.



“Nozomi Networks’ CDM Approved Product Listing affirms that our products are extremely reliable option for federal agencies,” said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “Joining the APL underscores the importance of Nozomi Networks technology in reducing cybersecurity threats to critical federal infrastructure, a priority highlighted in the recent Binding Operational Directive (BOD 23-01) which requires all federal civilian agencies to automate the reporting of vulnerabilities to CDM dashboards by April 3, 2023.”

Recognized as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and highly scalable deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 89 million devices in thousands of installations across government agencies and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide. With the flexibility of deploying onsite and/or in the cloud, Nozomi Networks spans IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include troubleshooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

Request a demo to learn how Nozomi Networks helps government agencies quickly gain an accurate, real-time view of the assets and vulnerabilities on their network.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

Press Contacts:

Danielle Ostrovsky

ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com – +1.410.302.9459