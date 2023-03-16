Ultrasound Probe Covers Market Report 2023: Advancements in Ultrasound Imaging Modalities Drive Sector

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Probe Covers Market by Type (Disposable, Reusable) Material (Latex, Latex-free) Application (Endocavitary), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultrasound probe covers market is projected to reach USD 283 million in 2027 from USD 213 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

With the increasing focus on infection control, including control and prevention of hospital-acquired infections, the importance of ultrasound probe reprocessing has grown over the past few years and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. This in turn would contribute to the rising demand for ultrasound probe covers.

Other factors such as the rise in the incidence of cardiovascular, gynecological and urological disorders are also set to contribute to the increasing use of ultrasound imaging as a therapeutic and diagnostic modality.

However, a lack of trained workforce and limited knowledge about ultrasound probe reprocessing could act as a deterrent to market growth.

By material, the latex probe covers was the larger segment in the ultrasound probe covers market in 2021

By material, the ultrasound probe covers market is segmented into latex and latex-free probe covers. The latex probe covers segment occupied the larger share of the ultrasound probe covers the market in 2021. Their economical pricing and ease of use are the major reasons for their high demand. Additionally, latex probe covers are available in sterile and non-sterile variants, which can be chosen depending on their application.

Among End Users, the Ambulatory care centers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2022 to 2027

Out of the end users, ambulatory care centers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as the increasing number of image-guided surgeries performed in ambulatory care centers, and benefits offered by ultrasound in point-of-care applications are pushing the growth of this market.

In 2021, Japan accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific ultrasound probe cover market

Japan has one of the oldest populations globally, which directly relates to a higher prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the high adoption of the latest technologies in medical imaging, including ultrasound, is leading to an overall increase in the number of ultrasound procedures being performed.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Ultrasound Imaging Modalities

Rising Global Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Adoption of Ultrasound Imaging for Early Diagnosis

Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections due to Improper Reprocessing of Ultrasound Probes

Increasing Birth Rate/Number of Pregnancies

Restraints

Lack of Awareness About Probe Reprocessing and Infection Control

Opportunities

High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Lack of Trained Professionals

Adoption of Remote Ultrasound Technologies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $213 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $283 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Ultrasound Probe Covers Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Disposable Probe Covers

6.3 Reusable Probe Covers

7 Ultrasound Probe Covers Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Latex Probe Covers

7.3 Latex-Free Probe Covers

8 Ultrasound Probe Covers Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Endocavitary Probe Covers

8.3 External Cavitary Probe Covers





9 Ultrasound Probe Covers Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Imaging Centers

9.3 Maternity Centers

9.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.5 Research and Academic Institutes

9.6 Other End-users

10 Ultrasound Probe Covers Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Advance Medical Designs, Inc.

Aspen Surgical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Civco Medical Solutions (Subsidiary of Roper Technologies)

CS Medical LLC

Dynarex Corporation

Ecolab, Inc.

EDM Medical Solutions

Esi, Inc.

Fairmont Medical Products Ltd.

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Karex Berhad

Mckesson Corporation

Medline Industries

Nanosonics Ltd.

Pajunk Medical Produkte GmbH

Palmedic B.V.

Parker Laboratories, Inc.

Premium Healthcare Disposables Private Limited

Promecon GmbH

Sheathing Technologies, Inc.

Surgitools Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.





