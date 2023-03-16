Global Commercial Telematics Market Report 2023: Growing Application of Cloud-Based Technology in Telematics Fuels Sector

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Telematics Market (2023-2028) by Components, Provider Type, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Telematics Market is estimated to be USD 29.84 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 62.11 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.79%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Application of Cloud-Based Technology in Telematics

Adoption of Real-Time Monitoring Systems and Fuel Management

Surge In Need for Onboard Data Access Telematics Technology

Surge In Development of 5G Technology

Strict Government Mandates Specific Telematics Services

Restraints

High Cost of Installation

Shortage Of Seamless and Unperturbed Network Connectivity

Opportunities

Growing Government Initiative of Smart Transport Systems

Rising Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles with Improved Performance

Increasing Demand for Ease in Vehicle Diagnosis

Challenges

Concerns of Security

Market Segmentations



The Global Commercial Telematics Market is segmented based on Components, Provider Type, End-Users, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Solution and Services.

By Provider Type, the market is classified into OEM and Aftermarket.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Commercial, Research, and Defense.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report areAshok Leyland, Ctrack, Geotab Inc., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Masternaut Ltd., Mercedes-Benz Group, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Commercial Telematics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Commercial Telematics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Commercial Telematics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $62.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Commercial Telematics Market, By Components



7 Global Commercial Telematics Market, By Provider Type



8 Global Commercial Telematics Market, By End-Users



9 Americas' Commercial Telematics Market



10 Europe's Commercial Telematics Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Commercial Telematics Market



12 APAC's Commercial Telematics Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Airiq Inc.

Samsara Inc.

Actsoft

Arya Omnitalk

Ashok Leyland

Ctrack

Geotab Inc.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Masternaut Ltd.

Mercedes-Benz Group

Microlise Ltd.

Mix Telematics

Octo Group S.P.A

Platform Science

Quectel

Solera Holdings, Inc.

Tomtom N.V

Verizon Communications

Vontier Corp.

Yazaki Group

