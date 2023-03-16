Alm. Brand A/S - Rasmus Werner Nielsen to focus on Alm. Brand Group

Rasmus Werner Nielsen to focus on Alm. Brand Group
Concurrently with serving as CEO of Alm. Brand Group, Rasmus Werner Nielsen has also served as managing director of Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba (the “Association”).
The Association has now appointed Tue Klitgaard Christensen as its new managing director effective from 1 April 2023, on which date he will be taking over the reins from Rasmus Werner Nielsen, see the enclosed press release.
