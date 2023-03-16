Shamrocks and Shenanigans: Latest Prodege Survey Finds 34% Plan to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Down from 47% Last Year

28% believe St. Patrick drove snakes out of Ireland (he didn’t)



48% have believed in leprechauns and of them, 32% have feared them

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege, a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform, today released the results from its latest consumer survey on 2023 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, beliefs and trends. Overall, 34% of respondents plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, down from 47% who say they celebrated last year. But 82% of those celebrating say they plan to spend about the same or more this year than last on food and beverages.

Key Findings Include:

66% of celebrants plan to wear green, 35% plan to go to a restaurant, 32% plan to decorate, 31% plan to go to a bar, 30% plan to attend a party, and 22% plan to attend a parade.

37% believe St. Patrick brought Christianity to Ireland (he did) but 28% believe St. Patrick drove snakes out of Ireland (he didn’t), and 20% don’t know what St. Patrick did,

12% believe St. Patrick did something having to do with leprechauns and 11% believe he grew shamrocks (neither is correct)



When asked what comes to mind when thinking about St. Patrick’s Day

70% said wearing green. 58% said four-leaf clovers 53% said leprechauns 43% said corned beef and cabbage 38% said green beer 36% said parades 34% said “drinking too much”



77% say they plan to celebrate with an alcoholic beverage . 39% plan to drink a beer other than Guinness 26% plan to drink Guinness 36% plan to drink Irish Whiskey.



48% said they believed in leprechauns when they were growing up and 12% say they still do . Of them, 32% say they have been afraid of leprechauns with 26% believing they’re more evil than good.

Prodege conducted an online survey using their DIY programming solution, Pollfish, among 1,000 Prodege Members representative of Total US population aged 18-70-years-old on age, income, gender and ethnicity. The survey was fielded on March 9, 2023. Findings are reported with a 95% confidence level; margin of error is +/- 3%.

About Prodege, LLC

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform that leverages its global audience of reward program members to power its business solutions. Bolstered in 2021 by a major investment by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm and three strategic acquisitions in 2022, our innovative offerings will continue to enable leading brands and agencies to gather insights and market to their target audiences. Through deep consumer profiling, our clients can more effectively acquire new customers, boost engagement, increase revenue, and drive brand loyalty and product adoption. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

