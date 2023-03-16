Machine Glazed Paper Market is expected to increase from US$ 13.81 billion in 2023 to US$ 21.63 billion by 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The machine glazed paper market is expected to reach US$ 13.81 billion in 2023 and is likely to be worth US$ 21.63 billion by 2033. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Machine glazed papers have emerged as the preferred packaging alternative for various industries due to their excellent blend of sustainability and aesthetics

The use of machine-glazed papers has increased tremendously, over the last ten years. Moreover, product packaging has evolved significantly over time. Everyone from manufacturers to retailers is seeking smarter, greener, and more appealing packaging choices to suit customer demands. Because of their remarkable strength and optimum balance of gloss and smoothness, these sheets have become the new standard in packaging.

Growing demand for the product due to its high strength and perfect balance of gloss and smoothness, rising preferences for superior printing quality and sustainable packaging, and an increase in applications from various industries such as healthcare, food & beverages, automotive, textile, personal care, and others are a few insightful and impactful factors expected to drive the machine glazed paper market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, increased levels of investment in biodegradable packaging and programs encouraging sustainable packaging are likely to generate attractive potential prospects, resulting in the machine glazed paper market expanding throughout the forecast period.

High recycling prices and raw material price volatility are projected to stymie the expansion of the machine glazed paper market over the forecast period. The increasing difficulty in eliminating the residue left behind is expected to be the primary hurdle for industry expansion.

Key Points from the Machine Glazed Paper Market

One of the factors driving the machine glazed papers market is the increasing demand for the product due to its high strength and ideal combination of gloss and smoothness.

The machine glazed paper market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the machine glazed paper market.



Key Development in the Machine Glazed Paper Market

July 2019 - Clayton Glass upgraded its glass manufacturing facilities to become the leading glass factory in the Mainland United Kingdom. The company committed US$ 1.7 million to this development, which included the installation of a brand-new, third completely automated Bystronic IGU line.

October 2019 - Clayton Glass purchased the services, business, and manufacturing capabilities of Nottinghamshire-based glass company Global Glass from Aperture Trading Limited. Clayton has been able to dramatically enhance its sales volumes, manufacturing facilities, and geographical reach as a result of this acquisition.

September 2021 - Valmet, an industrial machinery manufacturer for the paper and pulp industries, agreed to supply MG paper machine technology to Muda Paper Mills Sdn. Bhd in Malaysia to produce food packaging quality machine glazed paper.

March 2022 - BillerudKorsnas AB, a prominent Swedish paper and packaging materials company, bought Verso Corporation, a United States-based manufacturer of coated groundwood, coated freesheet, and specialized products such as machine glazed paper.

August 2020 - UFlex, an Indian multinational company in flexible packaging manufacturing, launched 'Kraftika,' a paper-based tube pack. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce is pushing demand for corrugated boxes constructed from machine glazed kraft papers.



Key Companies in the Market are as follows

International Paper Company

Nippon Paper Industries Co

Stora Enso Oyj

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi Group Plc

BillerudKorsnas AB

Heinzel Group



Key Segments

By Basis Weight:

Up to 40 GSM

41 to 70 GSM

71 to 100 GSM

Above 100 GSM

By Paper Type:

Tissue Paper

Kraft Paper

By Grade:

Unbleached

Bleached

By Application:

Bags & Pouches

Sacks

Wraps

Labels

Release Liners



By End User:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia



