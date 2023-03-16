Ornamental fishes Market (New Insights Report) By 2023 which is Booming Strong Growth in the Globe till 2029

PUNE, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ornamental fishes Market information for each competitor includes (Liuji,Jiahe,Wanjin,Haojin,Oasis Fish Farm,Aqua Leisure,Imperial Tropicals,Florida Tropical Fish Direct,BioAquatix,Captive Bred) Company Profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Price and Gross Margin, Market Share, Retailing, IIII industry and has 120 pages in it.

Short Description About Ornamental fishes Market:

Ornamental fishes usually mean attractive colorful fishes with various characteristics, which are kept as pets in confined space of an aquarium or a garden pool for fun and fancy.

newest research report, the “Ornamental Fish Industry Forecast” looks at past sales and reviews total world Ornamental Fish sales in 2022, providing a comprehensive analysis by region and market sector of projected Ornamental Fish sales for 2023 through 2029. With Ornamental Fish sales broken down by region, market sector and sub-sector, this report provides a detailed analysis in US$ millions of the world Ornamental Fish industry.

This Insight Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Ornamental Fish landscape and highlights key trends related to product segmentation, company formation, revenue, and market share, latest development, and M&A activity. This report also analyzes the strategies of leading global companies with a focus on Ornamental Fish portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographic footprints, to better understand these firms' unique position in an accelerating global Ornamental Fish market.

This Insight Report evaluates the key market trends, drivers, and affecting factors shaping the global outlook for Ornamental Fish and breaks down the forecast by type, by application, geography, and market size to highlight emerging pockets of opportunity. With a transparent methodology based on hundreds of bottom-up qualitative and quantitative market inputs, this study forecast offers a highly nuanced view of the current state and future trajectory in the global Ornamental Fish.

The global Ornamental Fish market size is projected to grow from US$ 10360 million in 2022 to US$ 16030 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16030 from 2023 to 2029.

Global Ornamental Fish key players include Liuji, Jiahe, Wanjin, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 5%.

Asia (excluding China) is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, Tropicals Fish is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential application, followed by Commercial application.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ornamental Fish market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Tropicals Fish

Marine Fish

Cold-water Fish

Applications covered in the report are:

Commercial Application

Residential Application

Liuji

Jiahe

Wanjin

Haojin

Oasis Fish Farm

Aqua Leisure

Imperial Tropicals

Florida Tropical Fish Direct

BioAquatix

Captive Bred

