Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Data Analytics Presents Opportunities

The Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market is estimated to be USD 6.88 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.61 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.03%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Enterprise Data Protection, Infrastructure Recovery Awareness

Data Protection and Data Security are Governed by Strict Rules and Regulations

Restraints

Storage and Backup Technology has a High Cost

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Data Analytics

The Expansion of IoT

Challenges

Availability of Substitutes

Market Segmentations



The Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market is segmented based on Components, Enterprise, System, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Hardware and Software.

By Enterprise, the market is classified into Small and Mid-level Enterprises and Large Enterprise.

By System, the market is classified into Mainframe Systems and Open Systems.

By Industry Vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utility, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



