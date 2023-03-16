Polyvinyl Butyral Market is expected to reach USD 5.25 Bn by 2029 with the growth rate of 6.1 percent

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical business-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Polyvinyl Butyral Market ”. The total market opportunity for the Polyvinyl Butyral market was USD 3.27 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 6.1 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 5.25 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 3.27 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 5.25 Bn CAGR 6.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 250 No. of Tables 130 No. of Charts and Figures 120 Segment Covered Type and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Scope and Research Methodology:

The report is an analysis on Polyvinyl Butyral Market by region, segment and at a global level. For better understanding the factors affecting the Polyvinyl Butyral Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in Polyvinyl Butyral Market. The Polyvinyl Butyral Market report provides in-depth analysis of market competition among the key players with company profiles and new entrants in the market. The report covers the new trends prevailing in the market along with estimations about future trends to help understand investors identify investment and opportunities in the Polyvinyl Butyral Market. The segments covered in the Polyvinyl Butyral Market are by Type and End User.

The Polyvinyl Butyral Market report provides an overview of the Polyvinyl Butyral industry for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants for developing investment strategies and marketing strategies. The bottom up approach was used to estimate Polyvinyl Butyral Market size in terms of value and volume by different segments of the product. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Polyvinyl Butyral Market and PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Polyvinyl Butyral Market. Thus the report provides a detailed overview of the Polyvinyl Butyral Market.

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Overview

Polyvinyl Butyral is a well-known thermoplastic encapsulant. Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB,) commonly used in the automotive and architectural fields, comprises a protective interlayer. Polyvinyl Butyral is laminated glass used for automobile shield and glass car windows collection.

Increase in demand and application of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in laminated glass market is expected to growth during the forecast period

Polyvinyl Butyral is used in range of application such as printing inks, adhesive films, paints and coatings, lacquers, binders for reflective sheet and for magnetic media and these factors are expected to influence Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market growth. During accident, PVB prevents shattering of glass, protects against personal injury by sharp glass fragments and also offers UV resistance feature to prevent interiors from fading up is expected to influence the Polyvinyl Butyral Market growth.

High production cost of Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) might limit the growth of the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) market.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) is substitute product for Polyvinyl butyral (PVB), both are having high cost manufacturing and processing. Processing for PVB requires a special temperature controlled chamber. The glass must be processed in an autoclave that requires expensive machinery while Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) laminated glass can be produced in convention. This factor might limit the growth of the Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest Polyvinyl butyral market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region held the largest Polyvinyl Butyral Market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain the shares over the forecast period. Growing investments in the auto, construction, and other industries would lead to a rise in demand for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) as it serves many industries. Increasing construction activities in China and Japan with the continuous investemts done in region .This is expected to have a positive impact on the Polyvinyl Butyral Market over the forecast period. China government is encouraging the use of electric cars, bikes which is favourably affecting the Polyvinyl Butyral industry to grow during the forecast period

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segmentation

By Type- Adhesive Films and Paints and Coatings is expected to be the largest source of Polyvinyl Butyral Market over the forecast period

Polyvinyl butyral are commonly used as binders in inks, paints and primers. Regardless of the application, polyvinyl butyral is able to adhere exceptionally well to virtually any materials due to its excellent bonding properties are factors responsible for the growth of Polyvinyl Butyral Market growth.

By End-User- Automotive segment is expected to dominate the Polyvinyl Butyral Market growth over the forecast period

PVB is mostly found in laminated safety glass for car windshields. Because of the safety and security it provides in automotive windscreens, the demand for PVB as an interlayer in sandwich laminated glass has skyrocketed.

Automotive segment is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Demand for PVB as an interlayer in laminated glass has skyrocketed and provides safety and security in automotive windscreens which are responsible for the growth of Polyvinyl Butyral Market.

By Type

Adhesive Films

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks and Lacquers

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Construction

Power Generation

Others

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Key Players include:

Chang Chun Group(Taiwan)

Hui Da Chemical (US)

DuLite PVB FILM(US)

Eastman Chemical Company(US)

WMC GLASS(US)

Eastman (Solutia)(US)

Everlam (Belgium)

Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co. Ltd(China)

Kingboard (FoGang) Specialty Resins Co. Ltd(China)

Anhui WanWei Bisheng New Material Co., Ltd.(China)

RongXin New Materials(China)

Xinfu Pharm(China)

Guangda Bingfeng(China)

Longcheng High-tech Material (China)

Sichuan EM Technology(China)

Kuraray Co. Ltd (Japan)

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.(Japan)

Hubergroup(Germany)

Tridev Resin Pvt. Ltd.(India)

Genau Manufacturing Company LLP (GMC LLP)(India)

Eastman (Solutia) (US)

Eastman Chemical Company, in partnership with SEEN AG, introduced a new Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) interlayer for laminated glass, Saflex Fly Safe 3D, a highly effective solution to avoid bird collisions without compromising on the view or beauty of glass facades.

Key questions answered in the Polyvinyl Butyral Market are:

What is Polyvinyl Butyral?

What was the Polyvinyl Butyral market size in 2021?

What is the forecast period of Polyvinyl Butyral market?

What will be the Polyvinyl Butyral market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Polyvinyl Butyral Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Polyvinyl Butyral Market growth?

What factors are expected to hamper the Polyvinyl Butyral Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Polyvinyl Butyral Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Polyvinyl Butyral market?

Which region held the largest share in the Polyvinyl Butyral market?

Who are the key players in the Polyvinyl Butyral market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

