Functional Proteins Market size to reach USD 7.17 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a leading global Food & Beverages research firm, that delivers data and analysis on the global and regional Food & Beverages industry has published a Functional Proteins Market report. The domain expert has analyzed the Functional Proteins Market from local as well as global perspective. The total market opportunity for Functional Proteins Market was USD 4.85 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 5 percent CAGR through the forecast period to reach USD 7.17 Bn by 2029.



Functional Proteins Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 4.85 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 7.17 Bn. CAGR 5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 277 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Product, Form, Source, Application and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides deep insights into the Functional Proteins Market, covering all the major aspects. The report includes local, regional and global levels analysis of the market, which also covers all key global manufacturers with their profiles and strategic perspective. The report focuses on analysing the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the market with the extensive information on the processing and manufacturing requirements, cost of setting up a manufacturing unit, returns on investment and profit margins. This helps new entrants to get a picture of the opportunities in the Functional Proteins Market along with the capital required for set-up.

For the competitive analysis, key players and new entrants in the Functional Proteins Market are listed by region, revenue, financial status, mergers and acquisitions, portfolio, technological advancements adopted, fierce marketing strategies, social media presence, joint venture and strategic alliances. The analysis aids stakeholders, new entrants, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, Functional Proteins Market players and followers for an easy comparison of various elements of the market, presenting future outlook with expected trends and risks in the market.

The bottom-up approach was employed to validate the Functional Proteins Market size in terms of value by different segments. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Functional Proteins Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Functional Proteins Market. Thus the report provides a detailed overview of the Functional Proteins Market.

Functional Proteins Market Overview

Functional Protein is one of those ingredients that induce biological effects when consumed by animals and humans. Proteins are an important part of the body and therefore the demand for functional proteins is increasing. This drives the Functional Proteins Market growth.

Functional Proteins Market Dynamics

The increasing awareness among people about health and increasing consumption of nutritious food creates various opportunities for market growth. The Functional Proteins Market is majorly driven by the increasing consumption of dietary supplements. The market growth is also driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The market growth is expected to be restrained by the allergies caused by the consumption of plant-based proteins.

Functional Proteins Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the North American region dominated the global Functional Proteins Market due to increasing consumption of dietary supplements and increasing sports and athletes’ activities. The growth of the regional market is also due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in countries such as the US.

The Asia Pacific and Europe regions are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing use of egg protein and functional food.

Functional Proteins Market Segmentation

By Product

Hydrosylates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolates,

Casein & Caseinates

Soy Protein

Others

By Form

Dairy Protein

Egg Protein

Gelatin

Wheat and Vegetable Protein

By Source

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Functional Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition



Based on Product, the hydrosylates segment accounted for the largest Functional Proteins Market share. Based on form, the egg protein segment dominated the global Functional Proteins Market because of it being the richest source of nutrition. Based on Application, the dietary supplement segment accounted for the largest Functional Proteins Market share due to its increasing usage by everyone.

Functional Proteins Market Key Competitors include:

GSK group of companies

Glanbia Plc

Herbalife International Inc.

Fonterra Co-Operative group

Nature's Bounty co.

Cargill Inc.

Optimum Nutrition,

Makers Nutrition LLC

Proliver BVBA.

Koninklijke

Ingredion, Roquette Frères

SunOpta,

Omega Protein Corporation,

Kemin Industries

John Pointon & Sons Ltd.



Key questions answered in the Functional Proteins Market are:

What are Functional Proteins?

What are the global trends in the Functional Proteins Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Functional Proteins Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of the Functional Proteins Market?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Functional Proteins Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Functional Proteins Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Functional Proteins Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Functional Proteins Market?

What are the major challenges that the Functional Proteins Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Functional Proteins Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Form, Source, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

