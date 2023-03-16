CN announces its official registration with the Office québécois de la langue française

MONTREAL, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the company has registered with the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) pursuant to An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec (the “Act “).



Further to the Act coming into force in 2022, CN management began discussions with the OQLF to voluntarily register the company. As it is subject to the Official Languages Act under its incorporating act, CN is in a unique situation. The discussions held with the OQLF over the past few months sought to find a way to reconcile the obligations under this federal law with CN’s intention to voluntarily register with the OQLF.

“I welcome CN's decision to register with the Office québécois de la langue française, as have the vast majority of federally regulated companies with more than 50 employees. This registration by a large federally chartered company is very important for Quebec and its French reality. I strongly hope that this step by CN will encourage the few remaining companies to do the same and comply. We must all take strong actions for the French language.”

- Jean-François Roberge, Minister of the French Language, Government of Québec



“This voluntary act we are making today is in line with our company’s rich history in Montreal, Quebec, where our headquarters has been located for more than a century. French is the official and common language of Quebec and we are proud to do our part in promoting and protecting French.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

