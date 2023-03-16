5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Smart Homes and IoT Devices Drives Sector

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G fixed wireless access market reached a value of nearly $3,072.24 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2% since 2020.

The market is expected to grow from $3,072.24 million in 2022 to $40,287.19 million in 2027 at a rate 67.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2027 and reach $54,718.47 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing adoption of 5G networks, increasing number of internet users, increasing wireless technology and strong economic growth in emerging markets.



Going forward, increasing smart homes, government initiatives, growth in number of IOT devices, increasing availability of mobile devices, increasing internet penetration. Factors that could hinder the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market in the future include shortage of skilled professionals and high cost to end consumers.



The 5G fixed wireless access market is segmented by offering into hardware and services. The services market was the largest segment of the 5G fixed wireless access market segmented by offering for 70.6% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the services market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the 5G fixed wireless access market segmented by offering, at a CAGR of 67.5% during 2022-2027.



The 5G fixed wireless access market is segmented by demography into urban, semi-urban and rural. The semi-urban market was the largest segment of the 5G fixed wireless access market segmented by demography for 45.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the semi-urban market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the 5G fixed wireless access market segmented by demography, at a CAGR of 68.2% during 2022-2027.



The 5G fixed wireless access market is segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial and government. The residential market was the largest segment of the 5G fixed wireless access market segmented by end-user for 57.3% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the residential market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the 5G fixed wireless access market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 68.1% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the 5G fixed wireless access market, accounting for 55.2% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the 5G fixed wireless access market will be North America, and, Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 21.6% and 13.8% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East, and, South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.6% and 2.9% respectively.



The top opportunities in the 5G fixed wireless access market segmented by offering will arise in the services segment, which will gain $26,417.1 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in segment by demography will arise in the semi-urban segment, which will gain $17,317.4 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in segment by end-user will arise in the residential segment, which will gain $21,823.6 million of global annual sales by 2027. The 5G fixed wireless access market size will gain the most in the China at $8,050.9 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the 5G fixed wireless access market include new product innovations, software- as-a-service, new technological advancements, developing 5G radio technology, and partnerships and collaborations.



Player-adopted strategies in the aesthetic medicine market include business expansion, securing new contracts, new product launches, and strategic collaborations.



Markets Covered:



1) By Offering: Hardware; Services

2) By Demography: Urban; Semi-Urban; Rural

3) By End User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Government



Companies Mentioned: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Nokia Corporation; Qualcomm Technologies; Samsung Electronics; Intel Corporation



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time-series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; 5G fixed wireless access indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.





Executive Summary

The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the 5G fixed wireless access market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global 5G fixed wireless access market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by offering, by demography and by end-user in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies

Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions And Recommendations

This section Includes recommendations for 5G fixed wireless access providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3072.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $54718.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.4% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

