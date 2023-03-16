MEFA Providing Free Guidance for College-Bound Students Facing Financial Decisions

Boston, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new class of college-bound students faces immediate financial questions, including which college to attend and how much money is wise to borrow. Decisions that families make now in their plan to pay for college can have long-lasting financial implications.

In comes MEFA, your Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority, a leading expert in planning, saving, and paying for college. Massachusetts families with college-bound students can benefit from MEFA’s free, expert guidance to help them understand financial aid offers and make a financially wise college decision. Over the next few months, MEFA is providing a suite of resources to guide families in paying the upcoming college bill.

MEFA’s college financing experts will present free, regional seminars across the Commonwealth and online on Tuesday, March 28th, 6:00 p.m., at the Boston Latin School, and Wednesday, April 5th, 6:00 p.m., at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School.

The Understanding Financial Aid Offers & Paying the College Bill presentations will be followed by an opportunity for families to ask questions of MEFA’s experts, review their financial aid offers one on one, and arrange for follow-up guidance from MEFA staff.

The seminars and a webinar, available at mefa.org/collegebound, will cover understanding financial aid offers from colleges, the options for students and families who have not applied for financial aid, how to calculate the balance due after financial aid is applied, how to make a financially wise college decision, and how to develop a plan to pay for college.

“It’s important for students and their parents to have the information they need to make the right choice for their family. MEFA will help families understand each component of the financial aid offer to determine how much college will cost their family,” said Tom Graf, MEFA’s Executive Director.

In addition to its webinars, MEFA offers online resources including a college cost calculator at mefa.org/collegebound. MEFA also recommends students and parents consult with their high school counselors, many of whom are trained by the MEFA Institute, MEFA’s professional development resource.

Says Graf: “Families should analyze the cost of college as they would any large purchase. And we encourage them to use MEFA's free, expert resources to help them make the right choice.”

For families unable to attend a live event, tools, resources, a recording of the presentation, and more information about financial aid offers and paying the college bill are available at mefa.org/collegebound.

###

MEFA is a state authority, not reliant on state or federal appropriations, established under Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 15C. MEFA's mission, since its founding in 1982, has been to help Massachusetts students and families access and afford higher education and reach financial goals through education programs, tax-advantaged savings plans, low-cost loans, and expert guidance. All of MEFA's work aligns with the ever-present goal to support the independence, growth, and success of Massachusetts students and families. Visit mefa.org to learn more or follow MEFA on Twitter @mefatweets, Facebook at mefaMA, LinkedIn, and Instagram.