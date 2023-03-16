TELA Bio Highlights Published Clinical Research from 2022 Showcasing Safety and Performance of Reinforced Biologic for Hernia Indications

MALVERN, Pa., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc . (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today highlights six studies published in 2022. The data across these studies demonstrate favorable outcomes with the use of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix that support its use as a better alternative to traditional synthetic and biologic mesh products.

It is estimated that over two million hernia repairs will be performed this year within the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Of critical importance to surgeons and patients is the incorporation of a hernia reinforcement material that will help limit the potential for complications such as infection and hernia recurrence.

Launched in June 2016, OviTex has been rigorously studied in the clinical setting since its commercialization. Recently, two European and four US published clinical studies demonstrated favorable outcomes with the use of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix.1–6 These publications evaluated a total of 280 OviTex patients in both prospective and retrospective studies across a range of patient characteristics, procedural approaches, and planes of placement, including bridged repair. Three studies directly compared OviTex to pure biologics or permanent synthetics, with favorable results for OviTex. These favorable outcomes included lower complication rates and lower recurrence rates for OviTex in comparison to pure biologics1,5, as well as lower surgical site occurrences and similar recurrence rates for OviTex in comparison to permanent synthetics6.

“We are pleased to showcase these six studies,” said Marissa Conrad, Vice President of Clinical Affairs. “As hernia patients become more educated about their treatment options, it’s important they are aware of published research demonstrating that effective, more natural materials are available for their repair.”

*Indicates one or more surgeons are paid consultants of TELA Bio, Inc.

About OviTex

OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix is intended for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and/or repair soft tissue where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of hernias and/or abdominal wall defects that require the use of reinforcing or bridging material to obtain the desired surgical outcome. Do not use OviTex in patients known to be sensitive to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. The following adverse events have been reported for surgical repair of hernias (with or without the use of surgical mesh): pain, infection, hernia recurrence, adhesion, bowel obstruction, bleeding, fistula, seroma, perforation, mesh migration, and mesh contraction. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex Instructions for Use at www.telabio.com/ovitex.html.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

