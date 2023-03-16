UNCF Hosts “A Mind Is…”® New York Gala to Support HBCUs and Students of Color in Achieving Degree Completion

Washington DC, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host its annual “A Mind Is…”® New York Gala on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. More than 350 guests including business, community and civic leaders are expected to attend.



UNCF’s “A Mind Is…”® New York Gala will recognize outstanding partners who are helping to uplift historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advance educational and career opportunities for young people of color.



UNCF will present the “Leadership Award” to Kevin Liles, chairman and chief executive officer, 300 Elektra Entertainment, as an outstanding HBCU alumnus for his trailblazing work in the entertainment industry and his commitment to helping develop young professionals; the “Corporate Partner Award” to Ralph Lauren Corporation for its meaningful support of UNCF and HBCUs through its scholarship programs and corporate initiatives dedicated to creating more career pathways for students of color; and the “Legacy Partner Award” to Colgate-Palmolive Company for its unwavering support and affirmation of our mission for more than 75 years.

Proceeds from the gala will support UNCF-member HBCUs and college students from across New York and the United States. NFL on CBS analyst and co-host of WFAN’s “Tiki and Tierney”, Tiki Barber will serve as emcee for the evening’s program. Entertainment for the night will be provided by Grammy®-nominated singer and songwriter Kenny Lattimore.

“As America deals with a very unprecedented time in our history, historically Black colleges and universities continue to show their value to the nation’s economic growth. HBCUs are major engines of Black social and economic mobility and the prosperity of state and local communities. Yet, they remain systemically underfunded, and their students must fight to gain access to the same benefits that others take for granted,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Your support is needed more than ever, especially considering historic inflation—more talented, deserving students than ever have financial burdens which can prevent them from getting to and through college. I encourage you to invest in UNCF so together we can empower our next generation who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the New York ‘A Mind Is…’ Gala help us all succeed.”



“We’re pleased to have the opportunity to recognize Kevin Liles, Colgate-Palmolive Company and Ralph Lauren Corporation for their unwavering support of HBCUs and students of color. Kevin Liles, Colgate-Palmolive and Ralph Lauren are dedicated partners that are helping us raise awareness of the needs faced by HBCUs and our students. By accepting UNCF’s recognition, we’re so grateful to have them signal to others the importance of investing in both HBCUs and students of color,” said Diego Aviles, vice president, Northeast Division, UNCF.



Current sponsors include platinum sponsor, Colgate-Palmolive Company; gold sponsors, Delta Air Lines, Ralph Lauren Corporation and Spotify; silver sponsors, BNY Mellon, Citi, Moody’s, Paramount and Taylor Global; and bronze sponsors, PepsiCo, Schroders, Sony Corporation of America and Wells Fargo.



To learn more, register for the event or donate, please visit UNCF.org/NewYorkGala or contact Warren Williams at warren.williams@uncf.org.





About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.