Red White & Bloom Brands Announces Appointment of Edoardo Mattei as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ("RWB" or the "Company") (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF), is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr. Edoardo (Eddie) Mattei as its Chief Financial Officer, subject to final US state regulatory approval. As of December 1st, 2022, Eddie was contracted by the Company in a fractional role to assist with the orderly transition and timely restructuring of the Company’s Finance, Information Technology, and Human Resources teams. Effective March 15, 2023, subject to the aforementioned regulatory approval, Eddie will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and will also be appointed the Company's Corporate Secretary. Eddie will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.



With over twenty years of experience in diverse industries, operating in both public and private markets, Eddie brings a grounded CFO skillset to the Company having held leadership roles with responsibility for financial reporting, corporate finance, domestic and international taxation, global treasury, business development, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, investor relations, information technology, human resources, and risk management.

Eddie holds an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a CPA (CA) and started his career at Grant Thornton, LLP in Toronto.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join RWB and to work alongside a talented and hard-working team of individuals focused on the Company’s success. We have undertaken a comprehensive review at our broader scope reporting skillsets, both within RWB and within our service provider network, and, as a result, have proactively implemented value-added staffing, and system changes as well as instituted practices within RWB that will encourage collaborative workflows, open dialogue, and a team-based approach to defining and executing solutions to challenges that we face as a public company in the cannabis marketplace. All of these changes will ensure that the Company can and will continue to meet its reporting timelines, starting with the Company’s 2022 year-end financial statements and associated disclosures, due May 1, 2023, in addition to improving the quality of the information disseminated to our valued shareholders. I look forward to supporting Brad, Colby, and the entire RWB team, as we continue on the Company’s path to success,” said Eddie Mattei, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

"We are proud to welcome Eddie to our management team as our new CFO," said Colby De Zen, President of RWB. "His practical financial and operational experience will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to grow and expand our business and optimize the day-to-day operations of the Company.”

The Company further reports that it has issued 1,250,000 stock options to an officer of the Company. The stock options are exercisable to acquire up to 1,250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of ten years from issuance. The stock options vest quarterly over a period of two years commencing on the first anniversary date of the grant. The terms for the grant are in line with the parameters set out in the Company’s existing Employee Stock Option Plan (“ESOP”).

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom is a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands in the U.S. legal cannabis sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major U.S. markets, that include Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Michigan.

