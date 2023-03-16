Plating on Plastics (POP) Sales Forecasted to Hit USD 1.52 Billion by 2033; Chrome-based Plating to Hold a Noteworthy Share: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plating on plastics (POP) market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1.52 billion by the end of 2033. According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, global demand for POP is forecasted to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.



Plating technology is widely used for electroplating metallic surfaces without bringing any changes to the lightweight structure of the product. Plating on plastics (POP) offers excellent surface quality and decorative benefits to finished products. Increasing consumer awareness related to performance efficiency and environmental benefits, including reduced CO 2 emissions of lightweight vehicles, is expected to generate noteworthy demand for plating on plastics (POP) over the coming years.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8434

POP refers to electroplating the surface of plastics with metals such as chrome, nickel, copper, electroless nickel, gold, cobalt phosphorous, silver, and others. The procedure ensures excellent surface quality with additional benefits, including toughness, flexibility, and lightness to the substrate. The plating process is also used to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the final material. The plating process improves the abrasion and corrosion resistance of the plastic substrate and strengthens it. The coating process increases resistance against specific chemical sets, which are used in the manufacturing process.

Three major steps are included in the manufacturing process; molding, preplating, and electroplating. In the molding procedure, different parts are changed into the desired component. In the second step, an electroless bath is given to molded part. In the final step, an additional metal is plated onto the product surface.

Electroplating technology is undergoing noticeable advancements, which can lead to an overall improvement in the quality of the final outcome of various products. Double-layer nickel systems, which comprise a semi-bright underneath layer along with a top coat of bright nickel were developed to enhance the ability of corrosion resistance. Another noticeable advancement in the industry includes the evolution of a micro discontinuous chromium system. This newly developed system can improve the corrosion resistance of chromium and nickel deposits during the process of metallization.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of plating on plastics are valued at US$ 771 million in 2023.

The global plating on plastics market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.52 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for POP is set to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 7% during the forecast period ending 2033.

Demand for nickel-based plating is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 7.5% through 2033.

Sales of POP are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.3% in Canada.

Demand for POP is projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033 in Germany.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8434

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent suppliers of plating on plastics are investing to maintain product standards. Strengthening supply chain management systems is one of the noteworthy initiatives to generate revenue in the target industry.

New product development is adopted by key players to create growth strategies for the next 10 years.

For instance:

SRG Global Inc. is a manufacturer of plastic parts, which are chrome-plated and are used in the automotive industry. In February 2019, the company manufactured a novel polymer for the plating of numerous automobile parts.

Key Market Players

Atotech

Dow Chemicals

Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd.

Philips Plating Corporation

MPC Plating, Inc.

Precision Plating (Aust) Pty Ltd.

Sharretts Plating Company, Inc.

O.P. Plating On Plastic AB

Segmentation of Plating on Plastics Industry Research

By Plating: Chrome Nickel Others

By Application : Automotive Electronics Building & Construction Utilities Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons: Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8434

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global plating on plastics (POP) market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on plating type (chrome, nickel, others) and application (automotive, utilities, electronics, building & construction, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Plating on Plastics (POP) sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Plating on Plastics (POP) demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Plating on Plastics (POP) Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Aerospace Plastics Market Demand: Expanding at a steady CAGR of 6%, the global aerospace plastics market is estimated to increase from a valuation of US$ 15 billion in 2023 to US$ 27 billion by the end of 2033.

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Sales: The antimicrobial plastics industry analysis reveals that global demand for antimicrobial plastic registered year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 4.1% in 2021. All in all, the global antimicrobial plastics market sales predicted to expand rapidly at 7.2% CAGR and reach US$ 73.24 billion by 2032.

Molded Plastics Market Size: The global molded plastics market size has reached US$ 165.8 billion in 2022, and is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 260.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the said time period.

Transparent Plastics Market Share: Transparent plastics are widely used in all day-to-day stuff, which includes bottles, lenses, and glassware. Since transparent plastics are commonly used in food packaging and consumer goods, the global transparent plastics market share is gaining prominence owing to increasing adoption in packaging and consumer goods applications across the globe.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.