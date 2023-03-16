Copper Tubes and Pipes Market to Surge at 4.7% CAGR Through 2030: Infrastructure Development, Urbanization, and Renewable Energy Projects Fuel Demand

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new comprehensive report on the global copper tubes and pipes market. The report, titled "World Copper Tubes and Pipes Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights," is now available on the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-copper-tubes-and-pipes-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/ . Interested parties can also access trial data for the market on the IndexBox platform.



The market forecast predicts that the global copper tubes and pipes market will experience significant growth through 2030, driven by the increasing demand for copper in various industries. Key growth drivers include infrastructure development, urbanization, industrialization, and the expansion of renewable energy projects. Challenges such as volatility in raw material prices and increasing competition from alternative materials may hinder market growth to some extent.

Factors affecting demand for copper tubes and pipes include economic growth, technological advancements, and the need for efficient energy transmission. The major consuming industries for copper tubes and pipes are the construction, automotive, electrical and electronic, and industrial sectors. The growth in these industries is directly linked to the demand for copper tubes and pipes.

Construction Industry

The construction industry is the largest end-user of copper tubes and pipes, accounting for nearly 60% of total demand. Copper's properties, such as durability, corrosion resistance, and thermal conductivity, make it an ideal choice for plumbing , heating , and cooling systems in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The market is expected to benefit from the ongoing growth in infrastructure development and urbanization, particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. The construction sector's demand for copper tubes and pipes is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2030.

Automotive Industry

Copper tubes and pipes are extensively used in the automotive industry for heat exchangers, radiators , brake systems , and fuel lines. The increasing production of electric vehicles (EVs) has also spurred the demand for copper, as EVs require more copper components compared to traditional vehicles. The automotive industry's demand for copper tubes and pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2030, driven by technological advancements, stricter emission regulations, and the global shift towards EVs.

Electrical and Electronic Industry

Copper tubes and pipes are essential components in the electrical and electronic industry, used for power transmission, distribution, and various electronic devices. The ongoing expansion of renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind power plants, requires efficient energy transmission systems, which further fuels the demand for copper. The electrical and electronic industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2030, contributing to the overall growth of the copper tubes and pipes market.

Industrial Sector

The industrial sector, including manufacturing, oil and gas, and chemical processing, utilizes copper tubes and pipes for various applications such as heat exchangers , refrigeration systems, and process equipment. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2030, driven by increasing industrialization in developing countries and the need for efficient energy management.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for copper tubes and pipes, fueled by rapid economic growth and urbanization in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Key statistics from the report indicate that China and the United States remain major consumers of copper tubes and pipes, with Europe also playing a significant role in the market.

Some of the largest manufacturers in the copper tubes and pipes industry include Mueller Industries, Wieland-Werke AG, KME Group, and Hailiang Group.

Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, commented on the report's findings, stating, "The global copper tubes and pipes market is poised for growth, driven by increasing demand from various industries and the need for efficient energy transmission. Despite facing challenges such as volatile raw material prices, the market is set to expand significantly over the forecast period."

For more information about the report or to request trial access to market data, please visit the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-copper-tubes-and-pipes-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Copper Tubes and Pipes, Copper Market, Copper Industry, Market Analysis, Market Forecast

