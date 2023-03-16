Global Acellular Therapy Market Size Was Valued at $8.451 Billion in 2022 and Is Projected to Surpass Around $32.61 Billion Mark by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 16.21%

Washington, DC, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Acellular Therapy Market By Disease (Parkinson’s, Alzeihmer’s, Chronic Wounds, Sclerosis, And Cancer), By Application (Hepatology, Orthopedic, Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, And Gastroenterology), By Scaffold (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Cell Laden Hydrogel, Extracellular Matrix (ECM), And Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Acellular Therapy Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.451 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 32.61 Billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.21% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Acellular Therapy? How big is the Acellular Therapy Industry?

Acellular Therapy Market Coverage & Overview:

Acellular therapy includes medical treatments that are carried out using cell-derived products that do not contain living cells or are stripped of living cells. These products are home to extracellular matrix components, and bioactive molecules, along with other types of non-cellular products that can efficiently help in medical treatments or exhibit therapeutic impact. Acellular therapy makes use of the decellularization process which involves the removal of living cells from organs or tissues.

The final product left behind after the end of the process is a scaffold that is further put to use for regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and other treatment processes. Some examples of acellular therapies include extracellular matrix (ECM) scaffolds. This process makes use of extracellular matrix powder to promote the healing process in the patient. The advanced medical treatment process has high potential and the medical community expects it to deliver tremendous results in the coming years since they have a high potential to deliver minimally invasive treatment.

The global acellular therapy market is projected to grow due to the increasing number of cases of chronic diseases that cannot be cured. Only precautions can be taken to ensure that the disease remains under control. These issues have led to the medical community struggling to find answers and acellular therapy has, until now, shown promising results in developing a cure for conditions like cancer. Furthermore, the growing demand for regenerative medicine could help the global industry garner higher revenue.

Global Acellular Therapy Market: Growth Factors

The global acellular therapy market is projected to grow owing to the increasing prevalence of patients suffering from chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. These conditions are currently the leading cause of death. They also impact the overall economic growth of the country. Most of these diseases do not have any cure even with advanced technology and research activities. The healthcare sector can only provide ways of managing the symptoms but cannot help patients get completely rid of the condition. For instance, as per the World Health Organization, there are more than 422 million people who currently live with diabetes across the world and the agency attributes nearly 1.5 million deaths to this medical concern. Due to diabetes, the beta cells in the body of the patient get damaged and hence the person is always susceptible to the disease.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.451 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 32.61 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.21% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030

Acellular Therapy Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on disease, the global market is divided into Parkinson, Alzheimer’s, chronic wounds, sclerosis, and cancer.

Based on application, the acellular therapy industry segments are hepatology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and gastroenterology.

Based on scaffold. The global market is segmented into fused deposition modeling (FDM), cell laden hydrogel, extracellular matrix (ECM), and selective laser sintering (SLS)

The global Acellular Therapy market is segmented as follows:

By Disease

Parkinson’s

Alzeihmer’s

Chronic Wounds

Sclerosis

Cancer

By Application

Hepatology

Orthopedic

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

By Scaffold

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Cell Laden Hydrogel

Extracellular Matrix (ECM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Acellular Therapy market include -

Codiak BioSciences Ltd.

Evox Therapeutics Ltd.

Stem Cell Medicine Ltd.

Capricor Therapeutics

Exogenous Therapeutics

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc.

Aegle Therapeutics Corp

ArunA Biomedical

Rion LLC.

Invitrx Therapeutics Inc.

Direct Biologics LLC.

Stem Cell Medicine Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global acellular therapy market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 16.21% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global acellular therapy market size was valued at around USD 8.451 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 32.61 billion, by 2030.

The acellular therapy industry is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing number of patients with a chronic condition

Based on scaffold segmentation, extracellular matrix (ECM) was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on disease segmentation, chronic wounds were the leading disease in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Acellular Therapy industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Acellular Therapy Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Acellular Therapy Industry?

What segments does the Acellular Therapy Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Acellular Therapy Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Disease, By Application, By Scaffold, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global acellular therapy market is anticipated to register the highest growth in North America. The high CAGR is driven by the extensive knowledge of the treatment methodology along with supporting infrastructure. The US is home to one of the most technically advanced medical communities which is far ahead in terms of research and medicine availability as compared to other parts of the world. Furthermore, the growing interest of the healthcare sector in exploring more areas around the applications of acellular therapy has opened the door for millions in investment to encourage researchers.

The regional growth is dependent on the high number of chronic illnesses reported in the country and patient awareness about the different treatment options available. Favorable medical reimbursements allow more people to opt for high-cost treatment which is generally not observed in struggling economies.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2021, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a dominating regenerative medicine company, announced Medicare will be providing the company’s PuraPly product with a fresh set of investments. The product is a highly advanced device made using an acellular dermal matrix and is used for wound care. The investment will encourage product adoption in the commercial market

In March 2021, Osiris Therapeutics, an important player in the global industry, announced that Smith and Nephew completed its acquisition for USD 660 million. The move will help the latter strengthen its hold in the acellular therapy segment

In July 2021, a research study published in the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine concluded that the acellular dermal matrix (ADM) is useful in repairing rotator cuff tears

