Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market (2nd Edition) by Type of Non-Viral Transfection Method, End-User, Application Areas and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

Consequently, this has created increased demand for vectors, which can effectively deliver such therapies. In this context, it is important to note that, conventionally, the production of such therapies was primarily dependent on viral vectors. However, despite the remarkable success in research and development of viral vectors, there are still certain limitations associated with their use. The challenges in use of viral vectors can be attributed to the complications related to immunogenicity and cytotoxicity, cost-intensive development process, and quantity of genetic material, which can be transported in a single run. To mitigate these concerns, innovators are switching to non-viral gene delivery vehicles for the purpose of transfection. Non-viral transfection refers to the targeted delivery of genetic material into a wide variety of cells, using non-viral vectors as the preferred type of carriers. In order to support the growing demand for nucleic acid-based therapies, novel non-viral transfection reagents and systems, which are deemed to be highly suitable for in vitro intracellular delivery, are being developed. Further, considering the growing demand for non-viral vectors and prevalent trends associated with reagents and systems, we believe that this market is likely to witness a steady growth over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market (2nd Edition) - Distribution by Type of Non-Viral Transfection Method (Chemical Methods and Physical Methods), End-User (Academic and Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies and Other End-Users), Application Area (Clinical Applications and Research Applications) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the development of non-viral transfection reagents and systems. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.



Growing Demand for Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems

Non-viral transfection, owing to its multiple benefits, has emerged as a promising alternative for conventional transfection approaches. Advantages offered by this technique include shorter transfection timelines, higher biological efficiency, reduced toxicity levels and versatile nucleic acid delivery. It is worth highlighting that non-viral transfection reagents and systems are anticipated to become a reliable and powerful tool for artificial introduction of genetic materials. At present, several innovator companies are engaged in the development of transfection reagents and systems.



Current Market Landscape of Non-Viral Transfection Reagent and System Developers

The market landscape of non-viral transfection reagent and system developers features a mix of close to 100 large, mid-sized and small companies, which have the required expertise to offer various reagents and systems for non-viral transfection, across different scales of operation. Of these, close to 60 companies have the ability to develop over 185 transfection reagents and transfection kits, that can be used for delivery of genetic materials (DNA, RNA, nucleic acids and proteins). It is worth mentioning that more than 50% of the companies offer lipid-based carrier transfection reagents. Moreover, majority of the transfection reagents are being used for delivery of DNA.



Market Size of Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market

Driven by the rising interest in research and development activities and the growing demand for non-viral transfection-based products, the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth in the foreseen future. Specifically, in terms of type of product, the market is anticipated to be driven by chemical methods of non-viral transfection. Further, in the near future, close to 70% of the market is anticipated to be occupied by the players based in North America and Europe.



Who are the Key Players in the Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market

Examples of players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Altogen Biosystems, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BEX, BTX (A subsidiary of Harvard Bioscience), Imunon (Formerly known as Celsion), Genprex, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, MaxCyte, MilliporeSigma, Nepa Gene, OZ Biosciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



The study presents an in-depth analysis, across different geographies, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of non-viral transfection reagents and systems market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.

A general overview of non-viral transfection reagents and systems, highlighting details on transfection methods and its applications, such as advanced therapy medicinal product development, gene silencing, bioproduction of therapeutic protein and stem cell engineering. It also provides information on the different methods of transfection (viral and non-viral), types of viral vectors (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral and others), along with details on chemical methods (lipoplexes, polyplexes, lipoplexes and others) and physical methods (electroporation, gene gun, sonoporation, magnetofection and others) of transfection.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of the companies developing non-viral transfection reagents, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of carrier used (lipid-based carrier, polymer-based carrier, protein-based carrier, nanotechnology-based carrier, calcium phosphate-based carrier and minicircle-based carrier), compatible cell type (human cell, monkey cell, murine cell and other cell), type of molecule delivered (DNA and RNA), and serum compatibility (serum free and serum compatibility). It also features information on the non-viral transfection reagent developers, highlighting the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of the companies developing electroporation-based non-viral transfection systems. The relevant parameters used for the assessment include, compatible cell type (human mammalian cells and other mammalian cells) and type of molecule delivered (DNA and RNA). It also features information on the electroporation transfection systems developers, highlighting the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of the companies developing other non-viral transfection systems. The relevant parameters used for the assessment include, compatible cell type (human mammalian cells and other mammalian cells) and type of molecule delivered (DNA and RNA). It also features information on the other non-viral transfection systems developers, highlighting the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of non-viral transfection reagent and system developers based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The analysis compares various developers based on developer strength (in terms of years of experience and company size) and product portfolio strength (type of carrier used, compatible cell type, type of molecule delivered and serum compatibility).

A detailed technology competitiveness analysis of electroporation transfection systems and other non-viral transfection systems, taking into consideration the developer strength (based on the year of establishment and company size of developer) and product portfolio strength (in terms of compatible cell type and type of molecule delivered).

Tabulated profiles of key players engaged in the development of non-viral transfection reagents and systems (shortlisted based on the type of carrier used, compatible cell type, type of molecule delivered and serum compatibility). Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of over 80 cell (including TCR and CAR-T cell) and gene therapy developers that are likely to partner with non-viral transfection reagent and system developers, based on several relevant parameters, such as pipeline maturity (which takes into account the phase of development), developer strength (in terms of number of employees), pipeline strength (based on the number of non-viral transfection reagents in pipeline), and type of therapy.

A review of the various non-viral focused initiatives undertaken by big pharma players (shortlisted on the basis of the revenues generated in 2021), featuring various insightful representations, based on year of initiative, type of initiative (in terms of collaborations and funding), type of therapy (in terms of cell and gene therapies) and target therapeutic area.

An in-depth analysis of close to 870 patents that have been filed / granted related to non-viral transfection systems, since 2019, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year, application year, geography, type of applicant, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed). In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

A detailed analysis of more than 450 peer-reviewed, scientific articles focused on non-viral transfection reagents and systems that have been published since 2015, based on year of publication, type of publication, type of molecule delivered, target therapeutic area, key focus areas, popular cells and cell lines. The chapter also highlights the leading publishers across different geographies, key journals (in terms of number of articles published).

An insightful framework to understand the pricing strategy of the non-viral transfection reagents offered by a company, along with its competitive position in the market. In addition, it presents the equation devised to calculate the likely price of non-viral transfection reagents based upon their characteristics.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the market. Based on several parameters, such as annual number of transfections, share of non-viral systems within the transfections market, cost per transfection and expected annual growth rate across various geographies, we have provided an informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market in the mid to long term, for the period 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of non-viral transfection method (chemical method, and physical method), end-user (academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and other end-users), application area (clinical applications and research applications) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcript of interview held with the industry stakeholders.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various emerging trends in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market, gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Question 1: How is the research and development (R&D) activity evolving in the non-viral transfection reagents and systems domain?

Answer: Presently, the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market represents one of the fastest expanding segments of the biopharmaceutical domain. The increasing number of patents (~870 patents in past four years) and publications (~455 publications in past seven years) focused on non-viral vectors demonstrate the continued innovation being carried out in this domain.



Question 2: How many companies offer non-viral transfection reagents and systems?

Answer: At present, close to 100 companies have the required capabilities to offer non-viral transfection reagents and systems across different scales of operation. Further, several developers are entering into strategic alliances in order to consolidate their presence in this field and enhance their existing capabilities related to non-viral transfection systems.



Question 3: What are the different types of initiatives being undertaken by big pharma players for the manufacturing of non-viral transfection reagents and systems?

Answer: More than 10 big pharma players have undertaken several collaborative initiatives related to various transfection reagents and systems. 70% of the collaborations inked by big pharma players in this domain have been focused on research and development.



Question 4: Which segment is likely to have the largest share in the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market?

Answer: Presently, chemical-based transfection method dominates the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market. However, the market is anticipated to be driven by electroporation-based transfection methods, in the foreseen future.



Question 5: How is the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market likely to evolve in the coming years?

Answer: The non-viral transfection reagents and systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% in the coming years. Currently, in terms of end-user, the market is likely to be driven by research institutions, followed by pharmaceutical companies. Specifically, in terms of geographical regions, the non-viral reagents and systems market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace (~13%), in the long term.



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 is a preface providing an introduction to the full report, Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market (2nd Edition), 2023-2035.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of non-viral transfection reagents and systems market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of non-viral transfection reagents and systems, highlighting details on transfection and its applications, such as advanced therapy medicinal product development, gene silencing, bioproduction of therapeutic protein and stem cell engineering. It also provides information on the different methods of transfection (viral and non-viral), types of viral vectors (AAV, adenoviral, lentiviral, retroviral and others), along with details on chemical methods (lipoplexes, polyplexes, lipoplexes and others) and physical methods (electroporation, gene gun, sonoporation, magnetofection and others) of transfection.



Chapter 4 highlights a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of the companies developing non-viral transfection reagents, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of carrier used (lipid-based carrier, polymer-based carrier, protein-based carrier, nanotechnology-based carrier, calcium phosphate-based carrier and minicircle-based carrier), compatible cell type (human cell, monkey cell, murine cell and other cell), type of molecule delivered (DNA and RNA), and serum compatibility (serum free and serum compatibility). It also features information on the non-viral transfection reagent developers, highlighting the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 includes a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of the companies developing electroporation-based non-viral transfection systems. The relevant parameters used for the assessment include, compatible cell type (human mammalian cells and other mammalian cells) and type of molecule delivered (DNA and RNA). It also features information on the electroporation based-transfection systems developers, highlighting the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.



Chapter 6 includes a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of the companies developing other non-viral transfection systems. The relevant parameters used for the assessment include, compatible cell type (human mammalian cells and other mammalian cells) and type of molecule delivered (DNA and RNA). It also features information on the other non-viral transfection systems developers, highlighting the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.



Chapter 7 includes an in-depth company competitiveness analysis of non-viral transfection reagent and system developers based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The analysis compares various developers based on developer strength (in terms of years of experience and company size) and product portfolio strength (type of carrier used, compatible cell type, type of molecule delivered and serum compatibility).



Chapter 8 presents a detailed technology competitiveness analysis of electroporation-based transfection systems and other non-viral transfection systems, taking into consideration the developer strength (based on the year of establishment and company size of developer) and product portfolio strength (in terms of compatible cell type and type of molecule delivered).



Chapter 9 presents tabulated profiles of key players engaged in the development of non-viral transfection reagents and systems (shortlisted based on the type of carrier used, compatible cell type, type of molecule delivered and serum compatibility). Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 10 presents an in-depth analysis of over 80 cell (including TCR and CAR-T cell) and gene therapy developers that are likely to partner with non-viral transfection reagent and system developers, based on several relevant parameters, such as pipeline maturity (which takes into account the phase of development), developer strength (in terms of number of employees), pipeline strength (based on the number of non-viral transfection reagents in pipeline), and type of therapy.



Chapter 11 provides a review of the various non-viral focused initiatives undertaken by big pharma players (shortlisted on the basis of the revenues generated in 2021), featuring various insightful representations, based on year of initiative, type of initiative (in terms of collaborations and funding), type of therapy (in terms of cell and gene therapies) and target therapeutic area.



Chapter 12 features an in-depth analysis of close to 900 patents that have been filed / granted related to non-viral transfection systems, since 2019, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year, application year, geography, type of applicant, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed). In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



Chapter 13 features a detailed analysis of more than 450 peer-reviewed, scientific articles focused on non-viral transfection reagents and systems that have been published since 2015, based on year of publication, type of publication, type of molecule delivered, target therapeutic area, key focus areas, popular cells and cell lines. The chapter also highlights the leading publishers across different geographies, key journals (in terms of number of articles published).



Chapter 14 presents an insightful framework to understand the pricing strategy of the non-viral transfection reagents offered by a company, along with its competitive position in the market. In addition, it presents the equation devised to calculate the likely price of non-viral transfection reagents based upon their characteristics.



Chapter 15 features the likely distribution of the future opportunity across, non-viral transfection systems (chemical method and physical method ), end-user (academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and other end-users), application area (clinical application and research application) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios of the industry’s evolution.



Chapter 16 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it summarizes the various evolutionary trends that are likely to influence the future of this market.



Chapter 17 provides the transcripts of interviews conducted with key stakeholders in this industry.



Chapter 18 is an appendix, that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 19 is an appendix, that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

