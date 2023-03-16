Global Pressure Control Equipment Market Report 2023: Technological Advancement in Oilfield Equipment Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure Control Equipment Market (2023-2028) by Component, Type, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pressure Control Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 7.55 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.74 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.23%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Technological Advancement in Oilfield Equipment
  • Increase in Investments in Exploration & Production (E&P)
  • Rise in Unconventional Hydrocarbon Production in North America

Restraints

  • Customized Demands by Drillers
  • Decline in Drilling Activities and Rig Counts

Opportunities

  • Refracturing Activities in the Us

Challenges

  • Lesser Success Rate of Exploration

Market Segmentations

The Global Pressure Control Equipment Market is segmented based on Component, Type, Applications, and Geography.

  • By Component, the market is classified into Valves, Control Head, Wellhead Flange, Christmas Tree (Flow Tee), Adapter Flange, and Quick Unions, Others.
  • By Type, the market is classified into High Pressure (Above 10, 000 PSI) and Low Pressure (Below 10, 000 PSI).
  • By Applications, the market is classified into Onshore and Offshore.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pressure Control Equipment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Pressure Control Equipment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pressure Control Equipment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
  • Important market dynamics and trends
  • Market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
  • Market shares and strategies of key players
  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages183
Forecast Period2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$7.55 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$9.74 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Technological Advancement in Oilfield Equipment
4.1.2 Increase in Investments in Exploration & Production (E&P)
4.1.3 Rise in Unconventional Hydrocarbon Production in North America
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Customized Demands by Drillers
4.2.2 Decline in Drilling Activities and Rig Counts
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Refracturing Activities in the Us
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lesser Success Rate of Exploration

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Pressure Control Equipment Market, By Component

7 Global Pressure Control Equipment Market, By Type

8 Global Pressure Control Equipment Market, By Applications

9 Americas' Pressure Control Equipment Market

10 Europe's Pressure Control Equipment Market

11 Middle East and Africa's Pressure Control Equipment Market

12 APAC's Pressure Control Equipment Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AVK Group
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Bohmer GmbH
  • Brace Tool Inc.
  • Bray International, Inc.
  • Control Flow Inc.
  • EG Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • FHE USA LLC
  • GKD Industries Ltd.
  • Hunting PLC
  • Integrated Equipment Inc.
  • IoT Group
  • KLINGER Fluid Control GmbH
  • Lee Specialties Inc.
  • Leser GmbH & Co.
  • NOV Inc.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Sirca International S.p.A.
  • The Weir Group PLC
  • TIS Manufacturing Ltd.
  • Valvitalia S.p.A
  • Weatherford International PLC

