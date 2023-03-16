New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955782/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Air Management Systems Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Air Management Systems estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. Thermal Management Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Engine Bleed Air Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Air Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Air Management Systems: A Prelude
Rising Number of Aircraft Deliveries: Business Case for Air
Management Systems Market
Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020`
Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017
Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the
Period 2018-2037
Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,
2020, 2024 and 2028
Air Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Commercial Aircraft Air Management Systems Market: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the
Year 2019
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advancements that Ensure High Performance Efficiency Drives
Growth of Air Management Systems Market
Advent of Electric System Architecture and Increasing Need for
Efficient Thermal Management to Meet Rising Heat Loads Drives
Demand
Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
More Electric Aircraft Market in the US: Revenues in US$
Million by System for the Years 2019 and 2024E
Rising Need for Safer Operations in Freezing Weather
Conditions: A Significant Growth Driver
Rising Demand for Business Jets in Emerging Economies Augurs
Well for Air Management Systems
Top Countries with Highest Private Jet Ownership Worldwide in
the Year 2016
Global Business Jet Deliveries in Units for the Years 2017,
2018 and 2019
Enhancing Performance of Aging Aircrafts with New Upgrades
Offers Growth Opportunities
Challenges
Challenges in the Global Aviation Industry Hamper Market Growth
Stringent Regulations for Aircraft Safety: Another Growth
Restraint
Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries and Resultant Order
Cancellations Pose Challenge to Market Growth
Product Overview
Air Management Systems: An Insight
Air Management Systems by Component
Onboard Oxygen Generation System
Sensors
Valves
Air Cycle Machines
Heat Exchangers
Air Management Systems by Type
Thermal Management System
Engine Bleed Air System
Oxygen System
Fuel Tank Inerting System
Cabin Pressure Control System
Ice Protection System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
