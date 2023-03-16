Gaming Market expected to reach USD 702.37 Bn by 2029 at growth rate of 13.22 percent CAGR by 2029

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Information Technology & Telecommunication business-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Gaming Market ”. The total market opportunity for the Gaming market was USD 229.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.22 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 702.37 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 229.75 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 702.37 Bn CAGR 13.22 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 257 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 122 Segment Covered Game Type, Device Type, and End-Users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Gaming Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current market structure of the Gaming System Market including its major characteristics. The Gaming Market growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and challenges are provided in the report with the forecast period of 2022-2029. All the necessary and essential market figures are provided in the report to help the new entrant analyze the Gaming Market and understand growth strategies. A thorough competitive analysis is conducted for understanding the growth models, marketing tactics and expansion strategies of the competitors. The competitive landscape also takes into consideration new entrants in the market aiding them to understand the market structure and prevailing competition.

Bottom up approach was used to estimate the Gaming Market size of various segments. Secondary research was used to collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Gaming Market. The sources used to obtain key information about major Gaming Market players, market development, and technology perspectives were investors’ presentations, press releases, expert interviews, SEC filings, and annual reports. Primary research was conducted to verify the quantitative and qualitative information collected through secondary research from the Gaming Market.

Gaming Market Overview

Gaming is popular activity worldwide. The number of people playing games is estimated to be over 3 Bn. Gamers are ordered into several groups, depending on how players are with gaming. Increased availability of high-speed Internet connections in emerging countries is fuelling the Gaming market growth.

Technological advancement in Gaming to boost the Gaming Market growth

Increasing demand for technological advancement and price consoles are expected to influence the Gaming Market growth. Growing popularity of free-to-play and multiplayer gaming, availability of professional courses o that students may pursue gaming as a career is expected to boost the Gaming Market growth. Video game is one of the most popular way to spend leisure time and mobile users are attracting the young generation with increasing adoption of 4G technology in smartphones. This results in development of appealing online interactive games and drives the Gaming Market growth.

Addiction of playing online video games among youth is expected to restrain the Gaming Market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period

Rising use of technology in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea is expected to witness significant growth in the Gaming Market. Increase of mini-games played within mobile applications, such as WeChat, without the need to install another app is having high demand in China’s gaming industry. Quick expansion of technology adaption and the existence in many gaming firms are expected to influence the Gaming market growth in the region.

European region is expected to witness significant growth due to flourishing development of esports in the region. Gaming industry in the region is investing in the market for the development of the Gaming market. North America is expected to at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. High popularity of playing video games among older adults is influencing the regional Gaming market growth.

Gaming Market Segmentation

Based on Game type, Shooter segment expected to dominate the Gaming Market over the forecast period

Most shooter games provide 3D realistic graphics with multiplayer functionality, attractive weapons and challenging tactical missions. All these factors helps to attract more gamers to play this type of games and is influencing factor for the growth of Shooter segment in Gaming Market. Segment such as action, sports, role-playing and others are also expected to experience a decent Gaming market enlargement.

Based on Device type, mobile phone segment to dominate the gaming market during the forecast period

Increasing number of people using smartphone and particularly games designed for smartphones are expected to influence the Mobile phone segment. Devices are chosen by gamers based on handling capacity with high definition games.

Based on End Users, Male segment to dominate the gaming market over the forecast period

Games available in the Gaming market such as racing, sports, action, and other are designed to be male-oriented than females. These factors are dominating the male segment in the Gaming Market.

By Game Type:

Action

Shooter

Role-Playing

Sports

Others



By Device Type:

Tablet

PC/MMO

TV/Console

Mobile Phone

By End-Users:

Male

Female

Gaming Market Key Players Include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Tencent Games

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

NetEase

Nvidia Corporation

Take-Two Interactive

Valve Corporation

Square Enix

PlayJam Ltd.

Nexon

Electronics Arts Inc.

Netmarble

Sony Group Corporation

Ubisoft

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Konami

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Sega

Bluestack Systems, Inc.

Capcom

Embracer Group

