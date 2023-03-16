New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Regenerative Medicine Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06430656/?utm_source=GNW





Growing number of Joint Ventures to fuel market growth



The demand for breakthrough techniques in tissue engineering, cell therapy, and stem cell use is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and clinical trials. Continuous joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic activity by various companies is helping the regenerative medicine market thrive. For instance, in October 2022, Dr. Vanessa Rodriguez Pares and Meso Numismatics, Inc. (MSSV), a biotech and numismatics-focused technology company, partnered with the new STEM LIFE clinic facility. This collaboration aims to promote regenerative medicine’s high standards. Similar to this, Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH entered into a technology evaluation agreement in October 2022 to carry out research to create mRNA-based regenerative medicine programmes employing direct reprogramming (trans-differentiation). Additionally, in October 2020, the world’s largest pharmaceutical corporation Bayer bought Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, a gene therapy business with operations in San Sebastián, Spain, Edinburgh, and Paris, in a deal valued at up to US$ 4 billion. Such actions significantly influence the market for regenerative medicine’s growth pace.





Product Recalls may hamper the market growth



Regenerative medicine is a speedily evolving field and involves the use of wide array of techniques to repair or replace damaged tissues and organs. With the increasing popularity and use of these products, there have been instances of product recalls in the regenerative medicine market. The growth of the regenerative medicine market can be impeded owing to the increasing number of product recalls. Biotech companies continue to face difficulties such as risk of product recalls and marketing their genetic medicine in the market. For instance, Bluebird Bio, a US-based gene therapy company, withdrew its gene therapy for a rare blood disorder from the German market in April 2021 after failing to reach an agreement on the treatment’s cost with German health authorities. This recall impacted the company’s sales and brand image. Similarly, small-scale companies are severely affected as they fail to recover from losses due to product recalls because they operate without robust cash flow and brand recognition.





Segments Covered in the Report





By Product



• Stem Cell Therapy



- Autologous



- Allogenic



• Tissue Engineering



- Scaffold



- Hydrogels



• Gene Therapy



• Others





By Application



• Regenerative Medicine



- Oncology



- Dermatology



- Musculoskeletal



- Neurology



- Cardiovascular



- Wound Healing



- Ophthalmology



- Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Regenerative Medicine Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Amgen



• Anterogen



• Avita Medical Inc.



• Bio Solutions. Co. Ltd



• Bluebird Bio Inc.



• Bristol Myers Squibb



• Gilead Sciences, Inc.



• Integra Life Sciences



• Misoblast Ltd



• Novartis AG



• Organogenesis Inc.



• Sarepta Therapeutics,Inc



• Sibino GeneTech Co. Ltd



• Smith and Nephew plc



• Terumo BCT





