Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Mobile Learning Market to Reach $388 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Learning estimated at US$125.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$388 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR



The Mobile Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$103.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- Adobe Inc.

- Apple Inc.

- AT&T, Inc.

- Blackboard, Inc.

- Citrix Systems, Inc.

- Desire2Learn Corp.

- dominKnow, Inc.

- IBM Corp.

- PeopleFluent

- Saba Software, Inc.

- SAP SE

- Skillsoft Corp.

- SumTotal Systems, LLC

- Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move

Recent Market Activity

M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform

Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning

Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth

Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic &

Enterprise Sectors

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile

Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market

Fast Facts on Mobile Usage

Opportunity Indicators

Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth

Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market

Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer &

Enterprise Sectors

Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital

Education

M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market

Mobile Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning

Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates

Market Growth

Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students

Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning

Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M-

Learning

Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects

Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs

Well for M-Learning

Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand

Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings

Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet

Devices

Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems

Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile-based

Collaborative Learning

Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools

M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth

Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector

Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market

Education Apps Grow in Prominence

Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning

Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher- Generated Content

Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to

the Needy

Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth

Opportunities

BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms

Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning

Mobile Learning and MOOCs

M-Learning in Business Settings

Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile

Technology

Learning & Training through Mobile Devices

Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology-Based Learning

Ranked by Importance

M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches

Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for CorporateTraining

Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate

Training

Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy

Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning

Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M-Learning

in Corporate Sector

M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers

Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and

Performance

Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of

Mobile Apps

BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for

Mobile Learning

Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning

LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready

Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market

Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5

Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee

Training

Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M-

Learning Market

Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness

of Mobile Learning

Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices

Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises

Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning

Experience

Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning

Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics

Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for

Multi-Screen Learners

Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media

Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context-Sensitive Content

Rendering

Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials

without Network Connectivity

Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning

Technology

Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector

Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning

Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms

Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels

Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market



IV. COMPETITION

