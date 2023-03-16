New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kids` Food & Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864286/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Kids` Food & Beverages Market to Reach $216.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Kids` Food & Beverages estimated at US$127.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$216.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR
The Kids` Food & Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)
- Atkins Nutritionals Inc.
- Britvic Plc
- Brothers International Food Corp.
- Campbell Soup Company
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Elevation Brands LLC
- General Mills Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Kellogg Company
- Lifeway Foods Inc.
- McKee Foods Corporation
- Mondelez International
- Nestlé S.A.
- PepsiCo Inc
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Tipco Foods Public Company Limited
- Want Want China Holdings Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Kids? Food and Beverages - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Developed Markets to Remain Strong
Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
India & China: Potential Untapped Markets
Competitive Landscape
Innovation/Product Launches is the Name of the Game in the
Crowded Marketplace
Kids` Food and Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Kids? Food and Beverages Market Exhibits Significant Growth
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)
Britvic Plc. (UK)
Brothers International Food Corp. (USA)
Campbell Soup Company (USA)
Clif Bar & Co. (USA)
Conagra Brands, Inc. (Formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc.) (USA)
Elevation Brands, LLC (USA)
General Mills, Inc. (USA)
GlaxoSmithkline Plc (UK)
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (India)
Kellogg Company (USA)
The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
Lifeway Foods, Inc. (USA)
Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)
McKee Foods Corporation (USA)
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)
Quaker Oats Company (USA)
Tipco Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Vitaco Health NZ Ltd (New Zealand)
Healtheries (New Zealand)
Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (China)
Yum Yum Chips (Canada)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market
Prospects
Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending
Growing Awareness of Well Balanced Diet on a Global Scale
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Foods:
Reinvigorating Market Growth
Healthy Bakery Products Gain Prominence
Parents Demand Performance Boosting Products
Pester Power of Children Significantly Impacts Parents?
Purchasing Decisions
RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile, Bodes
Well for Market Penetration
Governmental Efforts towards Better Nutrition: MyPlate and
Change4Life Campaigns
Breakfast Food Manufacturers Target Children
Consumers Inclined towards Healthy Snacking
Difference in Snacking Patterns in Kids across the World
Product Appearance & Packaging Is Key
Building Consumer Confidence through Scientific Evidence
Advertising: A Major Prerequisite
Manufacturers Rope in Popular Television Characters for Product
Endorsements
Marketing Strategies for Children’s Food and Beverages
Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Driver
Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging
Economies
Commercially Prepared Kids? Foods: A Boon for Working Parents
Portion-Controlled Meal Solutions
Vitamin-enriched Products: Boosting Market Growth
?Feel Good? Factor will Drive Future Growth
Consumer Focus on Functional Ingredients
Market Trends by Sector
Frozen Desserts
Bakery Products
Snack Foods
Health Drinks are Making Biggest Gains
Dairy Products
Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth
Fruits & Vegetables
Obesity - An Alarming Health Issue
Obesity Statistics - A Glance
Fighting Obesity with Fibers
Instant Noodles - A Favorite Food Among Kids
Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant
Noodles
Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children Boosts Demand
Online Sales Expand Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kids`
Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Kids` Food & Beverages
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Kids` Food & Beverages Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kids`
Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: USA Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
JAPAN
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kids`
Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
CHINA
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: China Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
EUROPE
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Kids` Food & Beverages
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: France Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
GERMANY
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kids`
Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: UK Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
SPAIN
Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Kids` Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages
by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
INDIA
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: India Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Kids` Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages
by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
MEXICO
Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Kids` Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kids`
Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kids`
Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Kids` Food &
Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Kids` Food & Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kids` Food & Beverages by Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Kids` Food & Beverages by
Segment - Kids` Food & Beverages Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
