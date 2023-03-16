Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market 2023: Initiatives to Reduce Burden of Glaucoma Fuel Sector

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market (2023-2028) by Product, Surgery Method, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market is estimated to be USD 2.15 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.85 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.34%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma
- Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Initiatives to Reduce Burden of Glaucoma
Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulations
Opportunities
- R&D in Glaucoma Surgery Devices
- Emerging Demand from Developing Regions for Glaucoma Surgeries
Challenges
- Dearth Of Awareness on Glaucoma and Related Surgery Devices
- Probable Risks Such as Infection, Hypotony, and Bleeding in the Eye
Market Segmentations
The Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market is segmented based on Product, Surgery Method, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Product, the market is classified into Algerbrush, Diamond Knives, Forceps, Glaucoma Drainage Device, Laser System, Probes, Punches, USC Marker, USC Planner, and USC Shaver.
- By Surgery Method, the market is classified into Laser Surgery, Minimal Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, and Traditional Glaucoma Surgery.
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Hospitals and Ophthalmic Clinics.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$3.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Abbott Medical Optics
- Abbvie Inc.
- Alcon Inc.
- Allergan PLC
- ASICO
- Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag
- Danaher Corp.
- Glaukos Corp.
- Iridex Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Katalyst Surgical
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Medtronic PLC
- New World Medical Inc.
- Novartis Ag
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Topcon Corp.
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag
