Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market 2023: Initiatives to Reduce Burden of Glaucoma Fuel Sector

The Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market is estimated to be USD 2.15 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.85 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.34%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Initiatives to Reduce Burden of Glaucoma

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

R&D in Glaucoma Surgery Devices

Emerging Demand from Developing Regions for Glaucoma Surgeries

Challenges

Dearth Of Awareness on Glaucoma and Related Surgery Devices

Probable Risks Such as Infection, Hypotony, and Bleeding in the Eye





Market Segmentations



The Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market is segmented based on Product, Surgery Method, End-Users, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Algerbrush, Diamond Knives, Forceps, Glaucoma Drainage Device, Laser System, Probes, Punches, USC Marker, USC Planner, and USC Shaver.

By Surgery Method, the market is classified into Laser Surgery, Minimal Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, and Traditional Glaucoma Surgery.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Hospitals and Ophthalmic Clinics.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



