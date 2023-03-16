New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (SSLNG) Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06430654/?utm_source=GNW





The Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (SSLNG) Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





The Small Scale LNG Market Is Poised for Significant Growth in the Coming Years



The Small Scale LNG market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for natural gas as a cleaner and more cost-effective fuel option. The market is expected to play a key role in supporting the global transition to a more sustainable energy system, as countries look to reduce their carbon footprint and meet their climate targets.





North America and Europe are expected to be key markets for Small Scale LNG, driven by the growth of the transportation and power generation sectors, as well as the development of LNG bunkering infrastructure. In the Asia Pacific region, India, Indonesia, and China are expected to be the major growth drivers, as these countries look to expand their natural gas infrastructure and reduce their reliance on traditional fossil fuels.





In the Middle East and Africa, the Small Scale LNG market is expected to benefit from the region’s significant natural gas reserves and the development of new LNG liquefaction and regasification technologies. The market is also expected to play a key role in supporting the region’s efforts to diversify its energy mix and reduce its carbon footprint.





Overall, the growth of the Small Scale LNG market is expected to be driven by a combination of government policies, technological advancements, and increasing demand for cleaner and more cost-effective fuel options. While the market still faces some challenges, such as the high capital costs associated with liquefaction and regasification infrastructure, the long-term outlook for Small Scale LNG remains positive, as it offers a viable solution for meeting the growing demand for natural gas in a sustainable manner.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Plant Process



• Gas Treatment



• H2S/CO2 Removal



• Dehydration



• Heavy Component Removal



• LNG Liquefaction



• Other Plant Process





Market Segment by Transport



• Small LNG Carriers



• Small LNG Trucks



• Other SSLNG Transport





Market Segment by Value Chain



• SSLNG Liquefaction Plant



• SSLNG Storage



• SSLNG Transport



• SSLNG Re-gasification





Market Segment by Re-Gasification



• Open Rack Vaporisers (ORV)



• Submerged Combustion Vaporisers (SCV)



• Ambient Air Vaporisers (AAV)



• Odorisation, Send-out, and Delivery



• Other Re-Gasification





Market Segment by Storage



• Single Containment Tanks



• Double Containment Tanks



• Full Containment Tanks



• Pressurized Small Tanks



• Membrane Tanks



• In-ground Tanks





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Russia



• Spain



• Portugal



• France



• Belgium



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• India



• Japan



• Indonesia



• Malaysia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (SSLNG) Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Buffalo Marine Service INC



• Gasum Oy



• Gazprom ltd



• ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.



• China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)



• Encana (Ovintiv Inc)



• Equinor ASA



• Ferus Inc.



• Flint Hills Resources LLC



• Hokkaido Gas co., ltd.



• Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.



• Nippon Gas Co., Ltd



• Petronas Dagangan Berhad



• Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG)



• Royal Dutch Shell Plc.





Overall world revenue for Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (SSLNG) Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$7.30 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





