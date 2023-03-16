Global Acaricides Market to Reach $588.2 Million by 2030

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acaricides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818260/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Acaricides estimated at US$368.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$588.2 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2022-2030. Organophosphorus Acaricides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$187.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organochlorine Acaricides segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Acaricides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$136 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured)
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- FMC Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Acaricides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Acaricides: Vital for Controlling Ticks and Mites
Acaricides Market: Growing Need to Control Ticks and Mites in
Crops and Livestock Fuels Growth
Agriculture and Animal Husbandry: Major Application Markets for
Acaricides
Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for Acaricides
Acaricides Market by Type
Competition
Global Acaricides Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Players for 2018
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need to Reduce Production Losses due to Tick-Borne Diseases
Drives Growth in the Global Acaricides Market
Economic Burden of Tick Attacks on Livestock: Significance of
Acaricides
Increasing Livestock Production amidst Growing Demand for Meat
Products Translates - A Positive Scenario for Acaricides
Production Growth of Meat by Type of Meat - Percentage Growth
Rate (%) of Production for Sheep Meat, Poultry, Pigmeat and
Beef & Veal for the Period 2015 through 2025
Agricultural Acaricides Market: Increase in Tick and Mite
Attacks Fuels Growth
Increasing Incidence of Mite Attacks on Crops and Need to
Reduce Losses Sustains Market Growth
A Glance at Select Crop Mites
Ban on Few Acaricides Affects Market
Emerging Trends to Positively Influence Acaricides Market
Resistance to Acaricides - A Key Concern
Product Overview
Introduction to Ticks
Acaricides: A Definition
Recent Industry Activity
Chengdu Newsun Crop Science Introduces PLACARY Acaricide
Global Lyme Alliance Partners with Manus Bio to Expedite
Development of Nontoxic Acaricide
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Husbandry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Animal Husbandry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Animal Husbandry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Household Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Household Applications
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Acaricides Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Acaricides by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organophosphorus Acaricides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Organophosphorus Acaricides
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Organophosphorus
Acaricides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organochlorine Acaricides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Organochlorine Acaricides
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Organochlorine
Acaricides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Sources Acaricides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Natural Sources Acaricides
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Natural Sources
Acaricides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Acaricides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
North America: An Insight into Acaricides Market
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Acaricides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Acaricides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Acaricides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Acaricides by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Acaricides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Acaricides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Acaricides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture, Animal
Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural
Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acaricides by
End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acaricides by
Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides,
Natural Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Acaricides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acaricides by
End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Acaricides by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acaricides by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Acaricides by Type - Organophosphorus Acaricides,
Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources Acaricides and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acaricides by Type -
Organophosphorus Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides,
Natural Sources Acaricides and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organophosphorus
Acaricides, Organochlorine Acaricides, Natural Sources
Acaricides and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Acaricides Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Acaricides Market
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acaricides by End-Use - Agriculture, Animal Husbandry,
Household Applications and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Acaricides by End-Use -
Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Acaricides by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agriculture,
Animal Husbandry, Household Applications and Other End-Uses for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818260/?utm_source=GNW
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
