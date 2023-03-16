New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Data Centre Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06430652/?utm_source=GNW





The Demand for Data Storage and Processing Is Skyrocketing



As digital technologies continue to transform the way we live and work, the demand for data storage and processing is skyrocketing. However, this growing demand also comes with significant environmental costs, as data centres are notorious for their high energy consumption and carbon emissions. As a result, the green data centre market has emerged as a key solution for reducing the environmental impact of data centres while maintaining their operational efficiency.





Green data centres are designed to minimise the environmental impact of data centre operations, primarily through the use of energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources. These data centres prioritise sustainability, energy efficiency, and carbon neutrality, making them a popular choice for organisations that want to reduce their carbon footprint while still meeting their data storage and processing needs.





The green data centre market is being driven by several factors, including increased awareness of the environmental impact of data centres, rising energy costs, and government regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions. The global shift towards renewable energy sources is also playing a significant role in the growth of the green data centre market. As renewable energy becomes more affordable and accessible, data centres are increasingly turning to wind, solar, and other renewable sources to power their operations.





This report tells you TODAY how the green data centre market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising green data centre prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Size



• Small and Medium-sized Data centres



• Large Data centres





Market Segment by Component



• Design and Consulting



• Installation and Deployment



• Maintenance and Support





Market Segment by Technology



• Direct Liquid Cooling



• Close?Coupled Refrigerant Cooling



• Free Cooling/Hardening



• Other Technology





Market Segment by System



• Software Power Management



• Energy?aware Workload Allocation



• Dynamic Provisioning



• Energy?aware Networking



• Other Systems





Market Segment by Vertical



• BFSI



• IT and Telecom



• Media and Entertainment



• Healthcare



• Government and Defence



• Other Verticals





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Singapore



• Hong Kong



• Japan



• India



• Rest of Asia-Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Green Data Centre Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Asetek A/S



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Dell Inc.



• Delta Electronics, Inc.



• Green Revolution Cooling



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)



• Lenovo Group Limited



• Midas Green Technologies



• Nortek Air Solutions, LLC



• Schneider Electric SE





