Workplace Safety Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Rate of Injuries and Deaths at Workplace Drives Sector

Employees are drawn to workplaces with few accidents and injuries. In such a setting, employees are happier and more productive. For both employers and employees, a safe workplace is crucial.
Each and every employee has a right to feel safe at work. No matter the size of the business, workplace safety is crucial. All businesses, regardless of size, must prioritize safety in the workplace. Effective safety procedures safeguard both workers' safety and industrial equipment. Employers have a duty to safeguard their staff members and keep them secure.
Surge in as increase in adoption of rising rate of injuries and deaths at workplace and rise in investments by different government and private organization in the market primarily drive the growth of the workplace safety market. However, costly implementation and insufficiently qualified workers' compensation and health providers hamper the market growth to some extent.
Moreover, new trends like smart PPE being introduced are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
The workplace safety market is segmented on the basis of component, system, deployment, application and end user. On the basis of component, it is segregated into hardware, software, and service. On the basis of system, it is divided into environmental health and safety, access control and surveillance system, real time location monitoring, and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Rate of Injuries and Deaths at Workplace
- Rise in Investments by Different Government and Private Organization in the Market
Restraints
- Insufficiently Qualified Workers' Compensation and Health Providers
- Costly Implementation
Opportunities
- New Trends Like Smart PPE Being Introduced
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global workplace safety market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global workplace safety market trends is provided in the report.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Segments
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By System
- Environmental Health and Safety
- Access Control and Surveillance System
- Real Time Location Monitoring
- Others
By Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Application
- Incident and Emergency Management
- PPE Detection
- Personal Tracking
- Others
By End User
- Energy and Utilities
- Construction and Engineering
- Chemical and Materials
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- Food and Beverages
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- HCL Technologies Ltd
- inx software
- Microsoft Corporation
- hexagon ab
- Wolters Kluwer
- vector solutions
- Bosch Ltd
- IBM CORPORATION
- Honeywell International Inc.
- intelex
