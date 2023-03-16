Workplace Safety Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Rate of Injuries and Deaths at Workplace Drives Sector

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workplace Safety Market by Component, System, Deployment Mode, Application, End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Employees are drawn to workplaces with few accidents and injuries. In such a setting, employees are happier and more productive. For both employers and employees, a safe workplace is crucial.

Each and every employee has a right to feel safe at work. No matter the size of the business, workplace safety is crucial. All businesses, regardless of size, must prioritize safety in the workplace. Effective safety procedures safeguard both workers' safety and industrial equipment. Employers have a duty to safeguard their staff members and keep them secure.



Surge in as increase in adoption of rising rate of injuries and deaths at workplace and rise in investments by different government and private organization in the market primarily drive the growth of the workplace safety market. However, costly implementation and insufficiently qualified workers' compensation and health providers hamper the market growth to some extent.

Moreover, new trends like smart PPE being introduced are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The workplace safety market is segmented on the basis of component, system, deployment, application and end user. On the basis of component, it is segregated into hardware, software, and service. On the basis of system, it is divided into environmental health and safety, access control and surveillance system, real time location monitoring, and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Rate of Injuries and Deaths at Workplace

Rise in Investments by Different Government and Private Organization in the Market

Restraints

Insufficiently Qualified Workers' Compensation and Health Providers

Costly Implementation

Opportunities

New Trends Like Smart PPE Being Introduced

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global workplace safety market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global workplace safety market trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By System

Environmental Health and Safety

Access Control and Surveillance System

Real Time Location Monitoring

Others

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Incident and Emergency Management

PPE Detection

Personal Tracking

Others

By End User

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Chemical and Materials

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

HCL Technologies Ltd

inx software

Microsoft Corporation

hexagon ab

Wolters Kluwer

vector solutions

Bosch Ltd

IBM CORPORATION

Honeywell International Inc.

intelex

Companies Mentioned

