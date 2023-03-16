New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Activated Carbon Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06430651/?utm_source=GNW





The Increasing Demand for Clean Air and Water, Growing Concerns Over Environmental Pollution Is Driving the Market



The activated carbon market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for clean air and water, growing concerns over environmental pollution, and the increasing use of activated carbon in various industrial and consumer applications.





One of the key drivers of the activated carbon market is the increasing demand for clean air and water. With growing concerns over environmental pollution and the negative effects of air and water pollution on health and the environment, there is increasing demand for effective solutions to purify air and water. Activated carbon is widely recognized as a highly effective material for removing impurities from air and water, making it a popular and growing market.





Another key driver of the activated carbon market is the increasing use of activated carbon in various industrial and consumer applications. Activated carbon is used in a wide range of industrial processes, including chemical production, food and beverage processing, and pharmaceuticals, as well as in consumer applications, such as air purifiers and water filters. This growing demand for activated carbon in these applications is driving the growth of the activated carbon market.





Market Segment by Phase





Market Segment by Phase



• Liquid Phase



• Gas Phase



• Other Phase





Market Segment by Source



• Coconut and Other Nut Shells



• Bituminous and Lignite Coals



• Petroleum Coke



• Other Sources





Market Segment by Type



• Granular Activated Carbons (GAC)



• Extruded or Pelletised Activated Carbons (EAC)



• Powdered Activated Carbons (PAC)



• Charcoal Activated Carbon Cloth (ACC)



• Other Type





Market Segment by End-Use



• Water Treatment



• Food and Beverage Processing



• Pharmaceutical and Medical



• Automotive



• Air Purification



• Other End-Use





North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Belgium



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Sri Lanka



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





Leading companies in the Activated Carbon Market:





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Boyce Carbon



• Cabot Corporation



• CarboTech AC GmbH



• CarbPure Technologies



• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC



• Haycarb PLC



• Jacobi Carbons Group



• Kuraray Co., Ltd.



• Kureha Corporation



• Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.





Overall world revenue for Activated Carbon Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$5,040 million in 2023.





