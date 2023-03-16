New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sol-Gel Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818157/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sol-Gel Coatings estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.4% over the period 2022-2030. Automotive Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Sol-Gel Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)

- 3M Company

- Akzo Nobel NV

- Arkema Group

- Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.

- CCM GmbH

- Covestro AG

- Euroglas GmbH

- Ferro Corporation

- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

- Nano-Care Deutschland AG

- Nanotech Coatings

- Opticote, Inc.

- PPG Industries, Inc.

- Premium Coatings and Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.

- The Sherwin-Williams Company

- Warren Paint & Color Co.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818157/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sol-Gel Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sol-Gel Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Glass by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Device Screens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Device Screens by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Panels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Solar Panels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Sol-Gel Coatings Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sol-Gel Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 30: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sol-Gel

Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar

Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: UK 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 42: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sol-Gel Coatings by Application - Automotive Glass,

Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare, Mobile Device Screens,

Marine and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Sol-Gel Coatings

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Glass, Construction, Solar Panels, Healthcare,

Mobile Device Screens, Marine and Other Applications for the

Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818157/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________