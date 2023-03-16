Global MEMS Inkjet Heads Market to 2030: Surging Demand for Piezo Inkjet Print Heads Lends Traction to Market Growth

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEMS Inkjet Heads: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for MEMS Inkjet Heads estimated at US$994.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Commercial & Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.1% CAGR and reach US$708.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumer segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $270.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The MEMS Inkjet Heads market in the U.S. is estimated at US$270.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$216.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -
- Canon Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Company
- FUJIFILM Dimatix Inc.
- FUNAI Electric Co. Ltd.
- HP Development Company L.P.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Kyocera Corporation
- Memjet Technology
- Ricoh Printing Systems America Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- SII Printek Inc.
- Toshiba TEC Corporation
- Trident Industrial Inkjet
- Xaar plc
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$994.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1200 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- MEMS Inkjet Print Heads: Enabling Enhanced Quality, Speed, Durability, Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility in Digital Printing
- US Dominates MEMS Inkjet Heads Market, while Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth
- Consumer Applications Dominate, Underpenetrated Commercial & Industrial Applications to Offer Growth Potential
- Thermal MEMS Inkjet Heads Continue to Lead
- Recent Market Activity
- MEMS Inkjet Print Heads Revolutionize the Digital Printing Landscape
- MEMS Technology: Powering Fabrication of Miniature Devices
- Despite Losing Share in the Overall MEMS Market, Newer Applications Continue to Sustain Growth in the Near Term
- Growing Prominence of Inkjet Printheads in Printed Electronics Benefit Market Expansion
- Si MEMS Printheads Gains Popularity for Creating Industrial Piezo Printheads
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- MEMS Inkjet Heads - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Applications & Economic Benefits Drive Market Adoption
- Key Inkjet Printing Applications: List of Applications in Various End-use Categories
- Major Benefits of Inkjet Technology in a Nutshell
- Benefits of Inkjet Technology for PCB Processing
- Increasing Adoption of Print Heads in Digital Textile Printing Industry: A Strong Growth Driver
- Major Inkjet Technologies in Textile Printing
- CIJ Systems
- DoD Systems
- Growing Demand for POD Services - An Opportunity for MEMS Inkjet Heads Market
- Surging Demand for Piezo Inkjet Print Heads Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Replacement of Disposable Inkjet Heads with Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads Augurs Well for the Market
- Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption
- Inability to Replace Existing Process: A Major Hindrance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
