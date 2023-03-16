New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flavored Water Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290017/?utm_source=GNW





The global flavored water market grew from $25.59 billion in 2022 to $27.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The flavored water market is expected to grow to $39.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The flavored water market consists of sales of sparkling water, zero- or low-calorie waters, and fortified beverages.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The flavored water infuse various fruit flavors and artificial sweeteners into the packaged mineral water.Flavored waters can be delicious and hydrating without contributing to undesirable weight gain, depending on the variety.



Plant extracts and fruit juices are used in some kinds, which provide valuable antioxidants. Natural or synthetic flavorings can be used to flavor water.



North America was the largest region in the flavored water market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the flavored water market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of flavored water are carbonated flavored water and still flavored water.Carbonated is a type of flavored water that has been infused with carbon dioxide gas under pressure known as carbonated water.



Flavored water is of different types of flavors such as blueberry, watermelon, cola, coconut, citrus, and unflavored.These products are distributed in stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and convenience stores.



Flavored water products are packed in bottles, cans, boxes, and pouches. The flavored waters are applied in different industries such as the beverage industry, brewery industry, health and wellness industry, and other industries.



The rising consumer orientation towards a healthy lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of the flavored water market.People who are turning towards a healthy lifestyle are trying to incorporate liquid diets into their food habits because a clear liquid diet like water, juices, and other beverages is quickly digested and leaves no undigested residue in the intestine.



Fruit-infused water or flavored water contains all the hydration of a cool glass of water and the bright, sweet, and tangy flavors of your chosen ingredients.By infusing tasty flavors, many people tend to drink more water.



Infusion of flavors in water can thus be a way to make water more appealing and can even add nutrients to the beverage.According to Forbes, an American business magazine, in 2020, 54% of all consumers, including 63% of those aged 50 and more, are more concerned about the nutritional benefits of their food and beverage choices than they were in 2010, while 74% of Americans aim to restrict their sugar intake, down from 80% in 2019.



Therefore, rising consumer orientation towards a healthy lifestyle drives the growth of flavored water.



Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the flavored water market.Companies manufacturing flavored water products are partnering and collaborating to develop new technologies and products.



For instance, in January 2022, Phocus, a US-based flavored water manufacturing company partnered with Kroger, an American retail company that operates supermarkets and multi-department stores throughout the United States.The agreement with Kroger enables Phocus to sell its products in 185 additional stores, which belong to Kroger throughout Georgia and parts of Alabama and South Carolina.



Similarly, in February 2020, BLNCD Naturals, a US-based company that manufactures and distributes high-quality CBD and hemp-derived products, and Big Watt Coffee, a US-based producer of caffeinated sparkling water, entered into a partnership, to launch a new line of CBD-infused sparkling water.These new beverages are available in three flavors: blueberry lemon, pink grapefruit, and berry acai, each with its own set of benefits.



The CBD concentration in each of the three products is the same: 20mg per 12-ounce can.



In May 2020, Coca-Cola, an American multinational beverage corporation acquired Topo chico, for $220 million.As a result of the acquisition, Coca-Cola has invested in a popular brand from a market area that is still growing.



Coca-Cola’s other sparkling water offerings, such as sparkling Smartwater and Dasani, have now been joined by the Mexican brand. Topo Chico is a Mexican-based, flavored beverages manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the flavored water market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The flavored water market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides flavored water market statistics, including flavored water industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a flavored water market share, detailed flavored water market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the flavored water industry. This flavored water market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290017/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________